Chesapeake Utilities : CUC Completes State-of-the-Art Gas Training Facility

DOVER, DE-Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced the completion of the Company's new state-of-the-art training facility in Dover. The training center, named 'Safety Town,' will serve as a resource for training employees Company-wide who build, maintain and operate the Company's infrastructureand will also support training of regional first responders.

'There is nothing more important than the safety of our team, our customers and our communities. Training and preparing our current and future employees and contractors is critical to maintaining a skilled workforce,' said Shane Breakie, Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities. 'Our Safety Town training center provides employees hands-on training and simulated on-the-job field experiences, which will help us maintain the integrity of our current infrastructure and future projects such as the Somerset County Natural Gas Expansion.'

The two-acre training center is located on the Company's Energy Lane Campus in Dover. It features state-of-the-art training rooms, a pole barn for storage of large equipment and vehicles and numerous shed 'homes,' custom built by students from Polytech High School, in Woodside, Delaware. The homes simulate an environment and conditions that our employees and contractors could encounter as they enter homes in the community.

Some of the service training focus areas at Safety Town include:

Infrastructure integrity inspections

Main installation, repair and maintenance

Valve recognition and operation

Meter and regulating station meter installation and repairs

Propane tank training

Underground utility line locating and excavation safety

Emergency response coordination

Confined space training

The Company invested approximately $1 million to build the facility.

