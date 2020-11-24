Log in
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
Chesapeake Utilities : CUC Completes State-of-the-Art Gas Training Facility

11/24/2020 | 11:23am EST
CUC Completes State-of-the-Art Gas Training Facility

DOVER, DE-Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced the completion of the Company's new state-of-the-art training facility in Dover. The training center, named 'Safety Town,' will serve as a resource for training employees Company-wide who build, maintain and operate the Company's infrastructureand will also support training of regional first responders.

'There is nothing more important than the safety of our team, our customers and our communities. Training and preparing our current and future employees and contractors is critical to maintaining a skilled workforce,' said Shane Breakie, Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities. 'Our Safety Town training center provides employees hands-on training and simulated on-the-job field experiences, which will help us maintain the integrity of our current infrastructure and future projects such as the Somerset County Natural Gas Expansion.'

The two-acre training center is located on the Company's Energy Lane Campus in Dover. It features state-of-the-art training rooms, a pole barn for storage of large equipment and vehicles and numerous shed 'homes,' custom built by students from Polytech High School, in Woodside, Delaware. The homes simulate an environment and conditions that our employees and contractors could encounter as they enter homes in the community.

Some of the service training focus areas at Safety Town include:

  • Infrastructure integrity inspections
  • Main installation, repair and maintenance
  • Valve recognition and operation
  • Meter and regulating station meter installation and repairs
  • Propane tank training
  • Underground utility line locating and excavation safety
  • Emergency response coordination
  • Confined space training

The Company invested approximately $1 million to build the facility.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at

www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Justin Mulcahy
Public Relations Manager
302.217.7050
jmulcahy@chpk.com

