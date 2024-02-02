Second State-of the-Art Safety Training Center Underway

DOVER, Del., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it broke ground for its second safety training facility in DeBary, Florida, to serve its Florida subsidiaries Florida Public Utilities (FPU) and Florida City Gas (FCG). Florida's Safety Town will serve as a resource for training employees who build, maintain and operate the Company's energy infrastructure, as well as regional first responders. The facility will be modeled after Chesapeake Utilities' Safety Town training facility in Dover, Delaware, which was completed in November 2020.

Jeff Householder, president, CEO and chairman of the board, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, explained the purpose of the new facility: "Safety is our priority. Training with immersive experiences, real-life scenarios and authentic environments is essential preparation for our natural gas, propane and electric workers, as well as our local first responders. Our Safety Town facility in Delaware has demonstrated its vital role in enhancing the safety of our employees and our communities, and equipping our community partners to respond to emergencies. The new facility in Florida will do the same, serving as an important resource for our Company and the community."

"Constructing Safety Town is an initiative that reflects our core values of safety and caring. We put people first, keep them safe and make a meaningful difference everywhere we live and work," said Will Haffecke, general manager, Florida operations. "This facility, along with our training team, will provide the best possible safety preparation for our team members, first responders and other community partners."

When constructed, Safety Town will include specialized learning environments, including simulations for hit line and gas leaks, service hook-ups, utility locating, leak detection and corrosion monitoring. The center will house technology-equipped training rooms, equipment and vehicle storage areas, and multiple shed homes that will present various real-life scenarios faced by employees, contractors and first responders. The one-acre training center is located next to the FPU office in DeBary, and construction is expected to be complete in Q4 2024.

Safety Town's initial training focus will include:

Infrastructure integrity inspections

Main installation, repair and maintenance

Valve recognition and operation

Meter and regulating station meter installation and repairs

Propane tank training

Underground utility line locating and excavation safety

Emergency response coordination

The Company expects additional training areas to be identified once in operation and the curriculum to continually evolve.

The Company has also constructed two mobile safety training units, based in DeBary and West Palm Beach, Florida. The mobile units allow safety training for contractors and community first-responder teams at their respective locations.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

