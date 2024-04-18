Company Welcomes Lucia Dempsey

DOVER, Del., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced that Lucia Dempsey has joined the Company as head of investor relations, effective April 15.

Dempsey will be responsible for communicating to the investment community Chesapeake Utilities' strategy and commitment to being a leader in delivering energy that ensures a more sustainable future for our service territories. Dempsey will serve as a key contact with the financial community, helping communicate the Company's unique value proposition, investment opportunities and sustainability initiatives.

"Lucia joins Chesapeake Utilities following our 17th consecutive year of record earnings and on the heels of our transformative acquisition of Florida City Gas in 2023," said Beth Cooper, executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and assistant corporate secretary. "As a key member of our team, Lucia will further advance our investor relations outreach and drive execution of our IR strategic plan. She will build upon our existing, valued relationships with the investment community while expanding our investor profile and seeking additional coverage."

Dempsey has significant investor relations and investment banking experience in the finance and energy industries. Most recently, she was head of investor relations at Sunlight Financial, where she managed a SPAC acquisition and de-SPAC IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, among other accomplishments. Other previous roles include investment banking for Goldman Sachs & Co. and for Barclays Capital, and investor relations and rates and regulatory affairs roles for Portland General Electric.

Dempsey has an MBA from the University of Virginia and a bachelor's degree in administration and finance from the University of Portland. She serves as a board member for Trail Blazers, a nonprofit organization that equips and empowers youth to build values for life through outdoor programs financially accessible to all.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Contacts:

Investors

Beth W. Cooper, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Corporate Secretary

302.734.6022

Michael Galtman, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

302.217.7036

Media

Brianna Patterson, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419.314.1233

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-names-head-of-investor-relations-302121270.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation