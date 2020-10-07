Log in
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : To Host Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/07/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

DOVER, Del., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market closes.

To participate in this call, dial toll-free 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.              

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile CNG utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Heidi W. Watkins
Shareholder Services Manager
302.734.6716

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-conference-call-to-review-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301148067.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
