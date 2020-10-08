Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Urges Customers, if Needed, to Establish Payment Plans and Secure Energy Assistance

DOVER, Del., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) recognizes the financial impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have had on customers. As a result, the Company is advising customers to reach out immediately, if needed, to establish payment arrangements and to learn about the customer assistance programs that can help to bring their accounts up to date. Chesapeake Utilities will continue to work with each customer on a case-by-case basis to assist with the continuation of their energy service. In March, the Company suspended service disconnections, waived late fees and expanded billing and payment options, including the extension of payment periods for up to 12 months and the elimination of a deposit to secure a payment arrangement. Service disconnections are always a last resort and can often be avoided if customers contact the customer care center to establish payment arrangements and to discuss additional options.

Chesapeake Utilities will continue to communicate with customers who are delayed in making their payments and with customers who may be eligible for energy assistance.

Customers who are having difficulty keeping their accounts current should take immediate action by contacting the Company at the following numbers:

Chesapeake Utilities - 1.800.427.2883

Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC) - 1.800.427.7712 or visit www.fpuc.com for your local propane office direct phone number.

Sandpiper Energy - 1.800.427.0015

Elkton Gas - 1.866.281.6483

Sharp Energy - 1.800.742.7740

The Company offers special payment schedules for customers who need assistance with paying their entire bill on time. In addition, the Budget Billing program allows customers to manage their monthly energy costs by averaging payments over a 12-month period.

Chesapeake Utilities will connect customers with social service organizations that are prepared to assist with financial programs. Customers may also apply for grants offered through our SHARING Program by contacting local Energy Assistance Offices or https://chesapeakesharing.com. This program offers several grants, including a COVID-19 grant, that can help pay customers' gas bills. Assistance is also available through local, state, and federal agencies by calling 211.

As a precautionary measure to prevent COVD-19, and in the interest of its customers' wellness and the safety of employees, the Company's walk-in offices will remain closed. Chesapeake Utilities offers several convenient ways to pay your bill, including online, U.S.P.S. mail, by phone, auto-pay or at any one of our authorized payment locations. To learn more or to enroll in EZ-BILLING, visit www.chpkgas.com.

Chesapeake Utilities is committed to helping to support our customers and communities, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the Company's response to the unprecedented pandemic, Chesapeake Utilities donated $200,000 to organizations supporting communities impacted by the coronavirus.

These donations supported organizations such as Feeding America, United Way and The Salvation Army as they continue to provide food assistance and financial resources, and address short and long-term community needs.

Customers should be aware of potential scams threatening disconnection. Scammers may attempt to call, text or email customers demanding immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. For more information on scam awareness, visit https://chpk.com/scam-awareness/.

