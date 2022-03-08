Log in
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's Steinmetz Earns Accolades

03/08/2022 | 08:16am EST
DOVER, Del., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that Joe Steinmetz, vice president and controller, was selected by the Controllers Council as the 2021 Controller of the Year, Runner-Up, in the medium size/public category.

The Controller of the Year Awards annual program is sponsored by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on training and career development, peer interaction and recognition for accounting and corporate finance executives.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Controllers Council for what my team has accomplished in the past year," said Steinmetz. "While the designation is in my name, the recognition belongs to my team. Every day, they put in the work to achieve the aggressive goals set for the team. It is a pleasure to guide this talented group, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together. Throughout the pandemic and while shifting to remote work, the team has not missed a beat and continues to operate at an amazing level."

"I am excited that Joe was recognized by the Controllers Council for the many achievements of his team and the leadership he exemplifies," said Beth Cooper, executive vice president, chief financial officer and assistant corporate secretary. "Joe has been the lead in pursuing and implementing various robotics and efficiencies across the finance organization, which has eliminated many manual processes and increased standardization. Every day, he leads by example and drives his team to higher levels of performance." 

Steinmetz was promoted to vice president and controller of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in 2019. He is responsible for general and regulatory accounting and the Company's financial shared services function. He joined the Company in 2003 as director of internal audit and has held various other positions within the Company.

Winners were screened, judged and selected from hundreds of applications based on a combination of 2021 financial performance, work experience, volunteer or philanthropic activities and educational background. Categories included small, medium, enterprise, startup and not-for-profit organizations, along with public or private classifications. 

"Once again, Controllers and corporate finance executives proved their importance in 2021, and the Controller of the Year Awards brings much deserved recognition to these hard-working individuals," said Neil Brown, Controllers Council executive director. "The Controllers Council is proud to support the corporate finance industry during these challenging and unprecedented times."

A "Virtual Red Carpet" event will be held at 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, April 27, to meet and interview award winners.

About Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform for Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, peer interaction, recognition and more. Programs include Continuing Professional Education (CPE) and professional certification, a national Career Center, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, research studies, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council produces the annual Controller of the Year Awards, Peer Roundtables and the Seal of Approval program.

For more information, visit www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:       

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
302-217-7050 
bpatterson@chpk.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporations-steinmetz-earns-accolades-301497844.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
