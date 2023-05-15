Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPK   US1653031088

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:44:25 2023-05-15 pm EDT
125.45 USD   -0.81%
12:35pChesapeake Utilities Corporation to Host Live Webcast During 2023 AGA Financial Forum
PR
05/05Chesapeake Utilities Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Board of Directors Appoints Jeffry M. Householder as Chair of the Board and Thomas J. Bresnan as Independent Lead Director
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Host Live Webcast During 2023 AGA Financial Forum

05/15/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOVER, Del., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that Jeff Householder, Chairman of the Board, president and CEO, Beth Cooper, executive vice president, CFO, treasurer and assistant corporate secretary and Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief policy and risk officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will be hosting a live webcast at 12:50 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) on Sunday, May 21st during the 2023 AGA Financial Forum. Webcast participants will learn about the Company's earnings track record, the projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com and click on the "2023 AGA Financial Forum Presentation" link. Alternatively, you may click the following link: Listen to Webcast. You will be prompted to register for the webcast that will start promptly at 12:50 pm EST where the live audio and slides of the presentation will be available.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
awhitelam@chpk.com
215.872.2507

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-live-webcast-during-2023-aga-financial-forum-301824912.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
12:35pChesapeake Utilities Corporation to Host Live Webcast During 2023 AGA Financial Forum
PR
05/05Chesapeake Utilities Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Eve..
AQ
05/04Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Board of Directors Appoints Jeffry M. Householder as C..
PR
05/04Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/04Transcript : Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04,..
CI
05/04Chesapeake Utilities Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/04Chesapeake Utilities : 2023 Q1 Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/03Chesapeake Utilities : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Chesapeake Utilities Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer