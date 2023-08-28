Yulee, Fla. - Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU) and Sharp Energy are monitoring the current projections of Tropical Storm Idalia and preparing to respond as safely and quickly as possible in the event the storm impacts the Company's service area. The Company is adjusting staffing and preparing electric, natural gas and propane personnel in Florida and in our other service areas outside of Florida to respond to any potential service interruptions that may result from heavy rain and high wind gusts from the storm.

Just as FPU and Sharp Energy prepare, the Company is asking its customers to have emergency plans in place for their families.

Customers may experience service interruptions. To report service interruptions to FPU, call 1.800.427.7712 or visit www.FPUC.com/electric/report-outage/ to report and track outages.

Sharp Energy customers should report service interruptions by calling 904.661.7590.

For hurricane updates and additional safety information, please visit FPUCHurricaneUpdates.com and follow either FPU or Sharp Energy on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Should the storm impact customers, the restoration priority plan calls for initial restoration to critical community infrastructure, such as public health and safety organizations. Restoration efforts will begin when conditions are safe to do so.

Safety is our priority, and customers are asked to proactively prepare for the storm by having access to the following items:

• Flashlights

• New batteries

• Battery-operated clock radio

• Corded telephone

• Fully charged cell phone

• Non-perishable foods

• Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days for drinking and sanitation

• First aid/emergency kit

• Local maps

• Blankets

FPU and Sharp Energy urge customers to consider filling the fuel tanks of their vehicles prior to the storm to be ready in the event a power outage affects service to neighborhood gas stations. For customers who rely on well water, filling a bathtub with water in advance of severe weather is strongly encouraged. Customers using a generator should follow the manufacturer's instructions and be sure to locate generators outside, in well-ventilated areas.

Customers with special needs, such as those who may be elderly, disabled or dependent upon electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place in the event they experience an extended power outage.

If you discover a downed electric wire or power line, assume it is energized and stay as far away as possible. Call 1.800.427.7712 immediately or submit a report online at www.FPUC.com/electric/report-outage/ to report the location of the power line. Natural gas and propane customers should not turn off their gas supply at the meter. Only authorized utility or emergency personnel should turn meter valves on or off.

If you smell a rotten egg odor, get to a safe location and call:

Natural Gas Customers: FPU at 1.800.427.7712 or 911 immediately.

Propane Customers: Sharp Energy at 904.661.7590 or 911 immediately.

After the storm, natural gas and propane customers should not operate any appliances believed to be damaged or flooded. Call FPU or Sharp Energy to have a trained technician relight your pilot lights and inspect your appliances to ensure they are in safe condition.

Customers are urged to consider the following safety tips in the event of flooding:

• Proceed with care if you have experienced flooding in your home.

• Do not enter a room with standing water, particularly if the water covers electrical outlets or electrical cords that are plugged into outlets.

• Confirm the electrical system is turned off before entering a flooded room or basement.

• Do not attempt to shut off your electrical system if you must stand in water or on a wet floor to do so.

• If you experienced flooding, do not turn on any lights or appliances without having a comprehensive inspection performed by a licensed electrician and, also, by a registered plumber with a gasfitter's license for gas appliances.

Florida Public Utilities Company

Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU), headquartered in Yulee, Florida, distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 120,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

About Sharp Energy

Sharp Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation headquartered in Georgetown, Delaware. The company distributes propane gas to approximately 65,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. With four rail facilities and over three million gallons of propane gas storage, Sharp Energy has established a solid supply portfolio. Sharp Energy is a proud partner of Alliance AutoGas, a national network of companies that have joined together to deliver a comprehensive alternative fueling solution including EPA-certified propane AutoGas vehicle conversions, on-site fueling infrastructure, fuel supply, safety and operational training, and ongoing technical support. To learn more about Sharp Energy, visit www.sharpenergy.com.

# # #

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419-314-1233

[email protected]