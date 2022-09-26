Chesapeake Utilities : Florida Public Utilities Monitors Hurricane Ian, Urges Customers to Prepare

Yulee, Fla.- Florida Public Utilities (FPU), a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, is actively monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact FPU's service territory. Emergency response and recovery plans have been activated to ensure a safe and efficient restoration of services, should that be necessary. The restoration priority plan calls for initial restoration to critical community infrastructure, such as public health and safety organizations. Restoration efforts will begin when conditions are safe to do so.

For hurricane updates and additional safety information, please visit www.FPUCHurricaneUpdates.com. The Company is adjusting staffing and preparing personnel in Florida and in our other service areas outside of Florida to respond to any potential service interruptions that may result from heavy rain and high wind gusts from the storm.

As with previous hurricanes, FPU is asking its customers to be prepared. Hurricanes are dangerous storms that will have an impact on our system. Customers may visit www.fpuc.com/Prepare/ for tips about how to keep people and property safe, including generator safety tips, precautions regarding downed power lines and flooding, protecting electric equipment and more.

Customers with special needs, such as those who may be elderly, disabled or dependent upon electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place in the event they experience an extended power outage.

FPU urges customers to consider filling the fuel tanks of their vehicles in the event a power outage affects service to neighborhood gas stations. For customers who rely on well water, filling a bathtub with water in advance of severe weather is strongly encouraged. Customers using a generator should follow the manufacturer's instructions and be sure to locate generators outside, in well-ventilated areas.

Electric customers should report service interruptions to FPU at 1-800-427-7712 or online at www.FPUC.com/electric/report-outage/. If you discover a downed electric wire or power line, assume it is energized and stay as far away as possible. Call 1-800-427-7712 immediately or submit a report online at www.FPUC.com/electric/report-outage/ to report the location of the power line.

Natural gas customers should report service interruptions to FPU at 1-800-427-7712. If you smell natural gas, get to a safe location and call FPU or 911 immediately. Natural gas customers should not turn off their gas supply at the meter. Only authorized utility or emergency personnel should turn meter valves on or off. After the storm, natural gas customers should not operate any appliances believed to be damaged or flooded. Call FPU to have a trained technician re-light your pilot lights and inspect your appliances to ensure they are in safe condition.

About Florida Public Utilities

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Yulee, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419-314-1233

bpatterson@chpk.com