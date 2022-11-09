Chesapeake Utilities : Florida Public Utilities, Sharp Energy Continue to Monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, Urging Customers to Prepare

Yulee, Fla.- Florida Public Utilities (FPU) and Sharp Energy, subsidiaries of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, are actively monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to impact the companies' service territories. Both companies are adjusting Company staffing and preparing electric, natural gas and propane personnel in Florida and in our service areas outside of Florida to respond to any potential service interruptions that may result from heavy rain and high wind gusts from the storm.

Emergency response and recovery plans have been activated to ensure a safe and efficient restoration of services, should that be necessary. The restoration priority plan calls for initial restoration to critical community infrastructure, such as public health and safety organizations. Restoration efforts will begin when conditions are safe to do so.

For hurricane updates and additional safety information, please visit www.fpucHurricaneUpdates.com.

As with previous hurricanes, FPU and Sharp Energy are asking customers to be prepared. Hurricanes are dangerous storms that will have an impact on our system. Customers may visit www.fpuc.com/Prepare/ for tips about how to keep people and property safe, including generator safety tips, precautions regarding downed power lines and flooding, protecting electric equipment and more.

Customers with special needs, such as those who may be elderly, disabled or dependent upon electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place in the event they experience an extended power outage.

Electric customers should report service interruptions or downed electric wire or power line to FPU at 1-800-427-7712 or online at www.fpuc.com/electric/report-outage/. If you discover a downed electric wire or power line, assume it is energized and stay as far away as possible.

Sharp Energy customers in the Jacksonville area should call 888-742-7740 to report service interruptions.

FPU natural gas and propane customers should report service interruptions to FPU at 1-800-427-7712. If you smell gas, get to a safe location and call FPU or 911 immediately. Natural gas customers should not turn off their gas supply at the meter. Only authorized utility or emergency personnel should turn meter valves on or off. After the storm, natural gas customers should not operate any appliances believed to be damaged or flooded. Call FPU to have a trained technician re-light your pilot lights and inspect your appliances to ensure they are in safe condition.

About Florida Public Utilities

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Yulee, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

About Sharp Energy

Sharp Energy is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and has provided reliable, dependable propane service for more than 40 years. Sharp Energy provides propane service in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419-314-1233

bpatterson@chpk.com