Chesapeake Utilities : Governor Hogan Celebrates a New Abundant and Resilient Energy Resource for Somerset County — Chesapeake Utilities and Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company bring natural gas service to Somerset County

DOVER, Del.- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) joined with Governor Hogan to recognize the accessibility of clean, affordable and plentiful natural gas for delivery for the first time to residences and businesses in Somerset County, Maryland, during a visit to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) June 14. Due to the Governor's efforts and those of many others in the state of Maryland, Chesapeake Utilities is able to provide services enjoyed by other Marylanders for generations. Somerset County is an economically disadvantaged area - due partially to lack of critical infrastructure - and previously was one of three counties without natural gas access.

The governor offered remarks on the UMES campus at Chesapeake Utilities' master meter station. UMES' pharmacy building was the first building on campus to convert to natural gas. As efforts over the past several years demonstrate, a "one-size-fits-all" approach is not the best, nor most cost-effective, solution to lower GHG emissions. Rather, the state, Somerset County and UMES have recognized that reducing GHG emissions requires an "all-of-the-above" energy solution.

Introducing natural gas service to Somerset County has been a priority of the Somerset County commissioners for decades as a means to transition local businesses and residents off of fuels such as wood chips and fuel oil and spur economic development.

Rising electricity prices disproportionately impact lower- and middle-income families who lack the disposable income to absorb higher energy bills. Somerset County has a disproportionate number of citizens who live in poverty, compared to the rest of the Eastern Shore and all of Maryland. Introducing natural gas into Somerset County provides residents an energy choice not previously available, spurs competition and lowers consumer energy prices.

The Del-Mar Energy Pathway Project, completed by Chesapeake Utilities and the Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company in 2021, delivers natural gas service to Somerset County. It extended natural gas service to the Eastern Correctional Institution and UMES, helping to improve each facility's environmental profile while offering significant economic benefits to the area. Residents and businesses along the line will also have the choice to use environmentally beneficial and more affordable natural gas.

