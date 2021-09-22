Chesapeake Utilities : Named Best for Corporate Governance among North American Utilities

DOVER, Del. - Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it is the recipient of Ethical Boardroom magazine's 2021 award for Best Corporate Governance in the Utilities Sector in North America. Ethical Boardroom's prestigious awards recognize outstanding leadership worldwide for companies that have raised the bar to ensure that strong corporate governance contributes daily to enhancing long-term value for all stakeholders.

"The Best in Governance Award recognizes the leadership of our board of directors, the active engagement of our people and the capabilities and professionalism of our governance team to continue to adapt and perform at the highest levels in these challenging times," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "We are truly honored to receive this recognition and will continue doing all we can to contribute to greater sustainability and societal advancement."

"Our success is the direct result of our employee-centric culture that promotes equity, diversity and inclusion and supports our strong commitment to our customers, communities and each other," said Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, chief policy and risk officer and corporate secretary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Congratulations to Stacie Roberts, assistant vice president of corporate governance, and the entire team for their unwavering commitment to integrity and responsibility and their tireless and extraordinary efforts that make a positive difference throughout our Company and in the communities where we live and work."

Ethical Boardroom reviewed the governance practices for each nominee in several categories, including board composition, board committees, shareholder rights and transparency. Other award winners for their relevant sectors included Royal Bank of Canada, The Walt Disney Co., Microsoft Corporation and 3M Company. Ethical Boardroom is a leading journal for global governance issues. The magazine addresses the interests of general counsels, company secretaries and C-suite executives worldwide on a broad range of business topics.

