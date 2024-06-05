RBC Global Energy, Power
- Infrastructure Conference
June 5, 2024
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable law. Such forward--looking statements may be identified by the use of words, such as "project," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "forecast" or other similar words, or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" or "could." These statements represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties and actual results may materially differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Chesapeake Utilities Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC and other SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in this presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("EPS*"). A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.
The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.
See Appendix for a reconciliation of Gross Margin, Net Income and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to our non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.
*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS are presented on a diluted basis.
2
Company Participants
Jeff Householder
Beth Cooper
Executive Vice President,
Chair of the Board, President, and
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and
Chief Executive Officer
Assistant Corporate Secretary
Jim Moriarty
Michael Galtman
Executive Vice President, General
Senior Vice President and
Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Policy and Risk Officer
Lucia Dempsey
Head of Investor Relations
3
Growing, Diversified Portfolio of Energy Delivery Solutions
Total Assets
14%
85%
1%
$3.3B
as of Mar 31, 2024
Unregulated
Other
Regulated
Both Regulated and Unregulated
Unregulated
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Overview
NYSE: CPK
$2.5B Market Cap company
160+ years providing energy
~1,250 current employees
~440,000 distribution customers
Our Business Lines
States We Serve
Regulated Energy Segment
Natural Gas Transmission
DE, FL, MD, PA, OH
Natural Gas Distribution
DE, MD, FL
Electric Distribution
FL
Unregulated Energy Segment
Propane Distribution
PA, DE, MD, VA, NC, SC, FL
Natural Gas Pipeline System
OH
CNG Services
Multiple - Including
CNG Fueling Station in GA
CHP Generation
FL
RNG Opportunities
Projects in OH, MD, FL
4
Track Record of Investment Growth Driving Top-Quartile Performance
Significant capital investment over the last 20 years has driven strong
Total
financial performance, earnings growth and increased shareholder value,
Assets:
$3.3bn
while maintaining consistently top-quartile ROEs
Adj. EPS:
$5.31
ROE
9.5%
Adj. Net
Income:
$97.8M
Annual
DPS:
$2.36
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
>10X Total
Asset Growth
10X Adjusted
Net Income Growth
Adjusted EPS
20-Yr CAGR: 8%
20 Years of
Consistently
Top-Quartile ROEs
Dividend per Share
20-Yr CAGR: 6%
140+ Years
of Operations
ACQUISITION OF
Significant
Bolt-on
Regulatory
Organic Growth
Acquisitions
Success
ACQUISITION OF
5
Well-Positioned for Long-Term Success
Strong Customer Demand Growth
Significant Capital
Investment Opportunities
Proactive Regulatory
Entrepreneurial
& Innovative
Approach
Culture
- Customer growth of
4.2% in Delmarva and
3.6% in Florida
- Customer demand for
CPK energy services remains high
- New service additions within the utility markets continue above industry levels
- Builder and Commercial and Industrial customers interest remains strong
- Strong capital investment growth opportunities across the enterprise
- Enhanced by FCG, which brings new markets with high demand and exposure to the LNG, space and travel industries
- Blend of infrastructure, technology, and new growth investments
- Geographic diversity of investments to capture opportunities in multiple markets
- Regulatory agenda is very active, driven by CapEx opportunities and economic conditions
- Engaged in policy making discussions within all state jurisdictions
- Regulatory environment continues to be constructive
- Support for PPC/ESNG projects and energy efficiency programs
- Continued focus on innovative customer solutions
- Leveraging unregulated businesses for strategic solutions
- Sustainability investments that align with our other businesses
- Continuous improvement mindset
1 FERC = Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
6
Executing On Our Long-Term Growth Plan: Investment Capital
Growth in earnings to support dividend growth and increased shareholder value
Prudently
Proactively
Continually
deploy
manage
execute on
investment
regulatory
business
capital
agenda
transformation
Foundation of operational excellence across the organization
7
5-Year Capex Guidance is On-Track and Achievable
~$1.3 billion of identified capital projects support our 5-year CapEx guidance of $1.5 - $1.8 billion
Segment
5-Year Guidance
Regulated
$600 - $645M
Distribution
Regulated
$435 - $590M
Transmission
Regulated
$300 - $340M
Infrastructure
Unregulated
$140 - $165M
Businesses
Technology
$70 - $90M
Total
$1.5 - $1.8B
While only
five months
into our CapEx
guidance period,
Chesapeake
has already made significant progress identifying
capital projects,
many of which are
also already
underway
Regulated CapEx - Identified Projects
5-Year Spend
Natural Gas LDC Organic Growth
$625 million
Newberry, Wildlight Phase 2
$28 million
Boynton Beach, New Smyrna
$36 million
Lake Mattie, St. Cloud, Plant City
$42 million
Other Approved Pipeline Projects
$49 million
Worcester Resiliency
$80 million
GUARD / SAFE Programs1
$230 million
Eastern Shore Capital Surcharge
$75 million
Florida Electric Storm Protection Plan
$50 million
Technology Transformation
$80 million
Total Identified & Ongoing Capital
~$1.3 billion
1 Includes $50 million requested in April 2024 but not yet approved.
8
2024 Capital Investment On Track to Drive Margin Growth
Q1 Capital Spend Progress
21%
in Q1
79% in Q2 - Q4
Quarter-to-date capital expenditures on track, with $70.6M in spending on strategic growth opportunities and technology transformation
$300 - $360M 2024E Capital Expenditures
General Corporate CapEx: $4 - $6M
Unregulated Energy CapEx: $31 - $36M
- Propane Distribution: $13 - $15M
- Energy Transmission: $5 - $6M
- Other Unregulated: $13 - $15M
Regulated Energy CapEx: $265 - $318M
- Natural Gas Distribution: $150 - $170M
- Natural Gas Transmission: $90 - $120M
- Electric Distribution: $25 - $28M
We remain on track for 5-Year CapEx Plan of
$1.5 - $1.8B
2024E Capex
9
Organic Growth Driving Florida Infrastructure Investment
#
Project Name
Regulatory
In-Service
Total
Adj. Gross Margin ($M)
Status
CapEx
2024E
2025E
1
Beachside Expansion
Approved
Q2 2023
~$11M
$2.5
$2.4
2
St. Cloud / Twin Lakes
Approved
Q3 2023
~$4M
$0.6
$0.6
3
Wildlight Phase 1 & 2
Approved
2024 - 2025 ~$25M
$2.0
$2.0
4
Lake Wales
Approved
Q2 2023
~$2M
$0.5
$0.5
5
Newberry Expansion
Approved
Q3 2024
~$15M
$0.9
$2.6
6
Boynton Beach
Approved
Q1 2025
~$21M
--
$3.3
7
New Smyrna Beach
Approved
Q2 2025
~$15M
--
$1.7
8
St. Cloud Expansion
Approved
Q4 2025
~$20M
--
$2.2
9
Lake Mattie
Approved
Q4 20251
~$18M
--
--
10
Plant City
Approved
Q4 2024
~$4M
$0.3
$1.2
11
Indian River RNG2
Under Review
12
Brevard RNG2
Under Review
2024 - 2025
~$46M
TBA
TBA
13
Medley RNG2
Under Review
14
Pioneer Supply Header Under Review
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
Totals
$181M
$6.8
$15.9
1 Expected in-service in late December 2025 so no 2025 margin expected.
10
2 Petition filed in February 2024 with the Florida PSC for these RNG transportation projects, which will facilitate additional capacity from landfills through FCG's system.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 17:07:04 UTC.