Dover, Delaware - Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) has officially filed for approval of an innovative energy efficiency program aimed at reducing carbon emissions and fostering sustainability in the state of Delaware. The application was submitted to the Delaware Public Service Commission (PSC) in September, marking a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Upon receiving approval from the Delaware PSC, Chesapeake Utilities anticipates implementing the program in the first half of 2024. This endeavor represents the first-of-its-kind initiative focused on natural gas in the state of Delaware and underscores the Company's dedication to reducing emissions in the communities it serves.

"This energy efficiency program furthers our commitment to develop solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of our customers and our community," stated Shane Breakie, vice president, sustainability and organic growth, Chesapeake Utilities.

The Company is at the forefront of reducing emissions in Delaware and the other states within its service territories. Since 2005, the company has played a significant role in achieving a reduction of over 20% in Delaware's emissions, aligning with the state's environmental goals.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation worked together with area stakeholders to design this innovative program that will provide energy efficiency opportunities for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

"We have collaborated extensively with local agencies in the development of this program, demonstrating our shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of Delaware communities," emphasized Derrick Craig, energy conservation manager, Chesapeake Utilities.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information,visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

