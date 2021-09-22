Chesapeake Utilities : Sharp Energy's Charity Bobtail Delivers for Kids — Donates $10,000 to support Nemours Children's Hospital's Child Life Program

DOVER, Del. - For the fifth consecutive year, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's (NYSE: CPK) propane distribution subsidiary, Sharp Energy, partnered with the Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, in support of the hospital's Child Life Program. Sharp Energy presented a $10,000 check to the hospital during their "Help Our Kids" radiothon.

The contribution included proceeds from Sharp Energy's Nemours Charity Bobtail, a truck used to transport propane gas that raises funds and awareness for Nemours Children's Hospital's Child Life Program. Sharp donates to the hospital for each gallon of propane delivered to its customers with the bobtail, and has contributed more than $50,000 over the past five years.

"Having a nationally recognized pediatric healthcare system in the Delmarva service area is a great community asset," explained Andrew Hesson, vice president of propane operations. "Supporting the Nemours Child Life Program is not only a privilege, but a commitment to the families who live, work and play in the areas we serve."

The Child Life Program helps support young patients during their time at Nemours by making the experience as positive as possible. Play is an important part of a child's healing process, and the team of certified Child Life specialists at Nemours provide patients opportunities for activities that help to normalize their hospital stay.

About Sharp Energy

Sharp Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Headquartered in Georgetown, Delaware, the company distributes propane gas to approximately 65,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida. With four rail facilities and over three million gallons of propane gas storage, Sharp Energy has established a solid supply portfolio. Sharp Energy is a proud partner of Alliance AutoGas, a national network of companies that have joined together to deliver a comprehensive alternative fueling solution including EPA-certified propane AutoGas vehicle conversions, on-site fueling infrastructure, fuel supply, safety and operational training, and ongoing technical support. To learn more about Sharp Energy, visit www.sharpenergy.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

302-217-7050

bpatterson@chpk.com