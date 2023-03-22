Chesapeake Utilities : Sidoti Spring Small Cal Virtual Conference Presentation
03/22/2023 | 10:13am EDT
C H E S A P E A K E U T I L I T I E S C O R P O R AT I O N
Investor Presentation
Sidoti Spring Small Cap Virtual Conference
March 22, 2023
1
Today's Presenters
Beth Cooper
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer &
Assistant Corporate Secretary
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
2
Forward Looking Statements and Other Statements
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC and other subsequent SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Gross Margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period- over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix of this presentation.
The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under the Company's allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.
3
Financial Highlights
160+ - Years providing energy
1,034 - Employees at Dec. 31, 2022
~310,000 - Distribution customers
$2.2 billion - Total Assets at December 31, 2022
16th - Consecutive year of earnings growth
7.6% - Growth in Net Income over 2021
2x - Doubled Net Income over last 6 years
18th - Consecutive year with a Return on Equity above 11%
62 - Consecutive years paying quarterly dividends
19th - Consecutive year increasing annualized dividend per share
4
Diversified Portfolio of Energy Delivery Solutions
