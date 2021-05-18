Chesapeake Utilities : 2021 Virtual AGA Financial Forum Presentation

Jeff Householder
President & CEO
Beth Cooper
Executive Vice President,
CFO and Asst. Secretary
Jim Moriarty
Executive Vice President,
General Counsel , Corporate
Secretary and Chief Policy
and Risk Officer
Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and other SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.
Reg D Disclosure
Today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation D. Although non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace GAAP measures for evaluation of Chesapeake's performance, Chesapeake believes that portions of the presentation, which include certain non-GAAP financial measures, provide a helpful comparison for an investor's evaluation purposes.
Gross Margin (Non-GAAP Measure)
Gross Margin is determined by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electric and propane distribution operations and the cost of labor spent on different revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner.
COVID-19 Impact
At this time, we cannot fully quantify the future impact that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") will have on the economy, and more particularly, on Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. The earnings and capital estimates we have included herein do not reflect any future estimates of the potential impact. The Company has established regulatory assets totaling $1.6 million associated with the net incremental expense impacts, as authorized by the Delaware and Maryland PSCs, and initially provided by the Florida PSC. We are continuing to review the various expense impacts associated with COVID-19 and will adjust these estimates, as necessary, in the future.
Looking Back…….
We have generated a strong track record of growth, whether measured over the
near term or longer term.
Strong utility foundation with above average industry growth rate driven by customer demand
Successful unregulated energy portfolio that complements our utility foundation
Strong balance sheet; proven
project development
capabilities; well positioned for
continued growth in a
sustainable energy
environment
Capital investments of
$1.7 Billion
since 2009
14 years
consecutive earnings growth
15 years
ROE
11% plus
Top Quartile
16%+
Total Shareholder Returns
Dividend Payments:
60 years; past 14 years with
increases. Five year annual average growth of 9.5%
Market Capitalization growth
More than quadrupled over the last 10 years
Consistently Delivered Strong Performance. Focused on Keeping Our Track Record Going.
Disciplined
Investment
Growth
