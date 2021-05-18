Log in
    CPK   US1653031088

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Report
Chesapeake Utilities : 2021 Virtual AGA Financial Forum Presentation

05/18/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
AGA Financial Forum

May 19-20, 2021

Presenters

Jeff Householder

President & CEO

Beth Cooper

Executive Vice President,

CFO and Asst. Secretary

Jim Moriarty

Executive Vice President,

General Counsel , Corporate

Secretary and Chief Policy

and Risk Officer

2

Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and other SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.

Reg D Disclosure

Today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation D. Although non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace GAAP measures for evaluation of Chesapeake's performance, Chesapeake believes that portions of the presentation, which include certain non-GAAP financial measures, provide a helpful comparison for an investor's evaluation purposes.

Gross Margin (Non-GAAP Measure)

Gross Margin is determined by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electric and propane distribution operations and the cost of labor spent on different revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner.

COVID-19 Impact

At this time, we cannot fully quantify the future impact that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") will have on the economy, and more particularly, on Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. The earnings and capital estimates we have included herein do not reflect any future estimates of the potential impact. The Company has established regulatory assets totaling $1.6 million associated with the net incremental expense impacts, as authorized by the Delaware and Maryland PSCs, and initially provided by the Florida PSC. We are continuing to review the various expense impacts associated with COVID-19 and will adjust these estimates, as necessary, in the future.

3

Looking Back…….

We have generated a strong track record of growth, whether measured over the

near term or longer term.

Strong utility foundation with above average industry growth rate driven by customer demand

Successful unregulated energy portfolio that complements our utility foundation

Strong balance sheet; proven

project development

capabilities; well positioned for

continued growth in a

sustainable energy

environment

Capital investments of

$1.7 Billion

since 2009

14 years

consecutive earnings growth

15 years

ROE

11% plus

Top Quartile

16%+

Total Shareholder Returns

Dividend Payments:

60 years; past 14 years with

increases. Five year annual average growth of 9.5%

Market Capitalization growth

More than quadrupled over the last 10 years

4

Consistently Delivered Strong Performance. Focused on Keeping Our Track Record Going.

Disciplined

Investment

Growth

Market

Prudent

Asset

Valuation

Management

Culture of Safety;

Employee

Engagement;

Continuous

Improvement

Total

Earnings

Growth;

Shareholder

ROE above

Return

Peers

Dividend

Growth

5

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 565 M - -
Net income 2021 81,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 2 025 M 2 025 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 947
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffry M. Householder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth W. Cooper CFO, Executive VP & Assistant Corporate Secretary
John R. Schimkaitis Chairman
Vikrant A. Gadgil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Bresnan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION7.60%2 041
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED15.37%30 205
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED22.93%20 151
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED10.91%13 632
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED37.16%9 901
UGI CORPORATION31.41%9 143