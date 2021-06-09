Chesapeake Utilities : Names 2021 Aspiring Scholars

DOVER, DE- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) (Chesapeake Utilities) today announced the 2021 recipients of scholarship awards through the Company's Aspiring Scholars Program. Twelve children of Company employees have been selected to receive $2,000 each in scholarship funds toward their study at an accredited college, university or post-secondary education technical school.

'We are a family at Chesapeake Utilities, and by extension, so are the children of our employees,' said Beth Cooper, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Chair of the Aspiring Scholars Committee. 'Recognizing the importance of higher education, we are honored to present these scholarships to help support these young people as they start the next chapter of their lives.'

For many years, Chesapeake Utilities has supported the educational aspirations of employees and their children, awarding thousands of dollars in tuition reimbursement and scholarships. An appointed Scholarship Selection Committee comprised of Chesapeake Utilities employees makes scholarship recommendations based on each applicant's academic record, extracurricular accomplishments, two student essays, leadership qualities, work experience, citizenship, community involvement and letters of recommendation. The process is completely confidential.

The 2021 Aspiring Scholars are:

Name, High School, Hometown, College

Allison Kosikowski, Caesar Rodney High School; Camden, Delaware; University of Delaware

Caesar Rodney High School; Camden, Delaware; University of Delaware Caroline Detrick, Saint Marks High School; Wilmington, Delaware; University of Delaware

Saint Marks High School; Wilmington, Delaware; University of Delaware Claire Batley, Middlesex High School; Saluda, Virginia; Randolph-Macon College

Middlesex High School; Saluda, Virginia; Randolph-Macon College Ella Shatzer, Cardinal Newman High School; West Palm Beach, Florida; University of Tennessee

Cardinal Newman High School; West Palm Beach, Florida; University of Tennessee Emily Watkins, Polytech High School; Woodside, Delaware; University of Delaware

Polytech High School; Woodside, Delaware; University of Delaware Harley Harris, Marianna High School; Marianna, Florida; Chipola College

Marianna High School; Marianna, Florida; Chipola College Lexi Goff, Ursuline Academy; Wilmington, Delaware; Campbell University

Ursuline Academy; Wilmington, Delaware; Campbell University Nathan Loucks, Cape Henlopen High School; Lewes, Delaware; Elizabethtown College

Cape Henlopen High School; Lewes, Delaware; Elizabethtown College Padmaja Prasad, Garnet Valley High School; Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; Penn State at University Park Campus

Garnet Valley High School; Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; Penn State at University Park Campus Patrick Mays, Middletown High School; Middletown, Delaware; University of Delaware

Middletown High School; Middletown, Delaware; University of Delaware Tatiana Engativa, William T. Dwyer High School; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

William T. Dwyer High School; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Zach McClements, Caesar Rodney High School; Camden, Delaware; Mississippi State University

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Public Relations Manager

419-314-1233

bpatterson@chpk.com