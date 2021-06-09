Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPK   US1653031088

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chesapeake Utilities : Names 2021 Aspiring Scholars

06/09/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Names 2021 Aspiring Scholars

DOVER, DE- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) (Chesapeake Utilities) today announced the 2021 recipients of scholarship awards through the Company's Aspiring Scholars Program. Twelve children of Company employees have been selected to receive $2,000 each in scholarship funds toward their study at an accredited college, university or post-secondary education technical school.

'We are a family at Chesapeake Utilities, and by extension, so are the children of our employees,' said Beth Cooper, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Chair of the Aspiring Scholars Committee. 'Recognizing the importance of higher education, we are honored to present these scholarships to help support these young people as they start the next chapter of their lives.'

For many years, Chesapeake Utilities has supported the educational aspirations of employees and their children, awarding thousands of dollars in tuition reimbursement and scholarships. An appointed Scholarship Selection Committee comprised of Chesapeake Utilities employees makes scholarship recommendations based on each applicant's academic record, extracurricular accomplishments, two student essays, leadership qualities, work experience, citizenship, community involvement and letters of recommendation. The process is completely confidential.

The 2021 Aspiring Scholars are:

Name, High School, Hometown, College

  • Allison Kosikowski, Caesar Rodney High School; Camden, Delaware; University of Delaware
  • Caroline Detrick, Saint Marks High School; Wilmington, Delaware; University of Delaware
  • Claire Batley, Middlesex High School; Saluda, Virginia; Randolph-Macon College
  • Ella Shatzer, Cardinal Newman High School; West Palm Beach, Florida; University of Tennessee
  • Emily Watkins, Polytech High School; Woodside, Delaware; University of Delaware
  • Harley Harris, Marianna High School; Marianna, Florida; Chipola College
  • Lexi Goff, Ursuline Academy; Wilmington, Delaware; Campbell University
  • Nathan Loucks, Cape Henlopen High School; Lewes, Delaware; Elizabethtown College
  • Padmaja Prasad, Garnet Valley High School; Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; Penn State at University Park Campus
  • Patrick Mays, Middletown High School; Middletown, Delaware; University of Delaware
  • Tatiana Engativa, William T. Dwyer High School; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
  • Zach McClements, Caesar Rodney High School; Camden, Delaware; Mississippi State University

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson
Public Relations Manager
419-314-1233
bpatterson@chpk.com

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
04:48pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES  : Names 2021 Aspiring Scholars
PU
09:03aCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION  : Recognized by AGA for Commitment to Safety
AQ
05/20CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES  : 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
05/19CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES  : Siebert Williams Shank Starts Chesapeake Utilities at Bu..
MT
05/19CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/18CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES  : 2021 Virtual AGA Financial Forum Presentation
PU
05/14CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES  : RBC Raises Price Target on Chesapeake Utilities to $110 ..
MT
05/11CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/06CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES  : Janney Adjusts Fair Value on Chesapeake Utilities to $12..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 557 M - -
Net income 2021 81,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 2 071 M 2 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 947
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 123,57 $
Last Close Price 118,11 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffry M. Householder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth W. Cooper CFO, Executive VP & Assistant Corporate Secretary
John R. Schimkaitis Chairman
Vikrant A. Gadgil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Bresnan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION9.15%2 071
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED9.53%29 433
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED25.57%20 472
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED17.70%14 567
UGI CORPORATION36.96%9 996
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-16.23%9 279