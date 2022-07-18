Log in
    CPK   US1653031088

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:16 2022-07-18 pm EDT
126.47 USD   -1.04%
Chesapeake Utilities to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 4th

07/18/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
DOVER, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close.

To participate in this call, dial 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.         

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact: 
Alex Whitelam 
Head of Investor Relations 
awhitelam@chpk.com
215.872.2507

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-to-host-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-august-4th-301588422.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
