DOVER, Del., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The earnings press release will be issued on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after market close.

To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please register here prior to the call. The accompanying presentation will also be available in the registration link for listeners to follow along during the webcast.

For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:

Toll-free: 800-445-7795

International: 203-518-9856

Conference ID: CPKQ224

The conference call presentation will also be made available by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com. After the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by visiting the same section of the Company's website as noted above.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Lucia M. Dempsey

Head of Investor Relations

347.804.9067

LDempsey@chpk.com

