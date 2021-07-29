Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Cheshi Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1490   KYG2R50A1062

CHESHI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1490)
  Report
Cheshi : (1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME (2) PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND (3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Cheshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 232 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2021 88,4 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 918 M 141 M 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart CHESHI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cheshi Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESHI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,81 CNY
Average target price 1,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chong Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Liu President & Executive Director
Boyang Zhu CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Yuqi Lin Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Xiangyang Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHESHI HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%141
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.51%16 798
DENTSU GROUP INC.26.92%9 941
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-20.00%4 746
MOBVISTA INC.46.68%1 460
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-14.50%726