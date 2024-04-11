Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN):

Good 2023 results set platform for future progress

Chesnara has announced its 2023 results. Positive returns from equity markets and gains from acquisitions in the first half were somewhat offset by adverse changes to operating assumptions in the second. Economic Value profit of £59.1m marked a good turnaround from a loss of £85.1m in 2022. Economic Value of £524.7m was 2% higher than a year ago, reflecting the dividend payment and forex effects. The final dividend of 15.61p brought the full year up to 23.97p, a 3% increase over the previous year. Cash generation was good with base cash generation of £32.6m and commercial cash generation of £53.0m.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/csn-good-2023-results-set-platform-for-future-progress/

