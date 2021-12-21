Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Chesser Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHZ   AU000000CHZ1

CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED

(CHZ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chesser Resources : New High Grade Gold Discovery at Diamba Sud

12/21/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 December 2021

ASX Announcement

NEW HIGH GRADE GOLD DISCOVERY AT DIAMBA SUD

HIGH-GRADE MINERALISATION INTERSECTED - AREA H

Shallow, high-grade mineralisation defined over 125m of strike at Area H

only Best results include:

use

17m @ 9.6 g/t Au from 82m and 10m at 5.8 g/t Au from 117m (DSR323)

9m @ 4.2 g/t Au from 63m and 12m @ 7.0 g/t Au from 92m (DSR341)

3m @ 11.4 g/t Au from 58m, 8m @ 10.5 g/t Au from 64m and 15m @ 1.9g/t

Au from 75m (DSR345)

8 holes with multiple high-grade intercepts with cumulative intercept lengths per hole of between 10m and 53m with an average grade of 3.7 g/t Au per hole

Discovery remains open along strike and at depth

Resource definition drilling at Area H to commence early 2022

Area H located ~1.2 km southwest of the 781koz Area D and Area A deposits

Scoping study commenced over Area A and Area D

personal

Key Area H - intercepts:

Hole ID

Interval

Gold

From

(m)

(g/t Au)

(m)

DSR323

17

9.6

82

DSR341

12

7.0

92

DSR345

8

10.5

64

DSR323

10

5.8

117

DSR343

14

4.0

101

For

DSR342

18

2.3

53

DSR343

13

3.0

42

DSR341

9

4.2

63

DSR338

22

1.6

106

DSR345

3

11.4

58

DSR345

15

1.9

75

DSR342

10

2.7

77

Chesser's MD and CEO Andrew Grove commented: "Area H results clearly demonstrate the significant exploration potential that still exists over the Diamba Sud tenement. Mineralisation is open along strike and at depth and drilling planned for next year will add this area to the Resource inventory. Scoping studies currently being undertaken over Area A and Area D should clearly demonstrate the economics and development potential of the shallow, high-gradeand metallurgically simple mineralisation. We fully expect the maiden Mineral Resource base to significantly grow in 2022."

22 December 2021

ASX Announcement

Chesser Resources Limited ("Chesser" or "the Company" (ASX:CHZ)) is pleased to provide onlyan update on drilling results from the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal, West Africa.

This release reports on the Phase 7 drill results from 33 reverse circulation drill ("RC") holes, totalling 4,178m over three prospects on the Diamba Sud tenement (Figure 1):

Area H - 14 RC drill holes totalling 2,147m

Western Splay - 9 RC drill holes totalling 990m

Area F - 10 RC drill holes totalling 1,041m

useIn addition, the results from two diamond drill holes from the Area A resource definition drilling program were returned, totalling 163.5m.

personalFor

Figure 1: Plan view showing historical drilling and holes reported in this release with selected

significant results1 and underlying resistivity image.

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 November 2021 for details of the Mineral Resource Estimates. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the referenced ASX announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Page 2 of 18

DSR323: 17m at 9.6 g/t gold, 10m at 5.8 g/t gold and 4m at 4.1 g/t gold
DSR341: 6m at 3.5 g/t gold, 17m at 1.1 g/t gold, 9m at 4.2 g/t gold, 5m at 3.0 g/t gold, 12m at 7.0 g/t gold and 1m at 11.8g/t gold
DSR345: 3m at 11.4 g/t gold, 8m at 10.5 g/t gold, 15m at 1.9 g/t gold and 9m at 2.9 g/t gold
DSR342: 4m at 1.2 g/t gold, 18m at 2.3 g/t gold, 10m at 2.7 g/t gold and 8m at 2.9 g/t gold
DSR343: 13m at 3.0 g/t gold, 14m at 4.0 g/t gold and 6m at 1.7 g/t gold
DSR340: 7m at 2.5 g/t gold, 2m at 2.7 g/t gold and 9m at 2.8 g/t gold

22 December 2021

ASX Announcement

DIAMBA SUD DRILLING onlyAREA H

Area H is located 1.2km southwest of Area D and located over a geochemical anomaly coincident with the interpreted trend of the Northern Arc structure. A single RC drill traverse (six holes), reported 23 April 20212, defined a steep dipping mineralised structure with intercepts including:

use DSR263: 4m at 9.6 g/t gold

DSR262: 11m at 2.1 g/t gold

DSR263: 3m at 1.7 g/t gold, 2m at 2.5 g/t gold, 5m at 3.4 g/t gold and 5m at 4.2g/t gold

DSR264: 9m at 1.9 g/t gold

Fourteen RC drill holes were drilled on six 25m spaced drill traverses following up on the previous results. Significant mineralisation was intercepted on all drill traverses (Figure 2)

over the 125m of strike drilled with mineralisation remaining open along strike in both personaldirections and at depth.

Mineralisation appears to be associated with quartz-carbonate-hematite-albite-pyrite alteration within hydrothermally altered brecciated sedimentary rocks. The north-south trending steep dipping sedimentary sequence is bounded by granite to the east and west. The geometry of the mineralisation appears to be moderately west dipping within the steeply dipping sedimentary rock sequence (Figure 3), however more work is required to fully understand the controls and geometry of mineralisation.

Significant results achieved in the recent drill program include:

For

Area H will be subject to additional drilling early next year as it appears highly likely that a resource will be defined over this area.

2 Refer ASX announcement dated 23 April 2021. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in that announcement.

Page 3 of 18

22 December 2021 ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Figure 2: Plan view showing historical drilling and holes reported in this release with selected

significant results3

3 Refer to ASX announcements 23 April 21 for drilling results. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in those announcements.

Page 4 of 18

DSR145: 22m at 2.1 g/t gold
DSR150: 2m at 19.8 g/t gold
DSR152: 10m at 1.1 g/t gold and 6m at 1.8 g/t gold

22 December 2021

ASX Announcement

use only

personal

Figure 3: Area H Section 1428375mN showing historical drilling, holes reported in this release,

selected significant results4 and interpreted geology.

WESTERN SPLAY

Western Splay area is defined by co-incident gold auger geochemical anomalies and a geophysical feature approximately 5km to the southwest of the Area A.

Sixteen RC drill holes have previously been drilled over the area, reported 3 April 2017, 21 ForJuly 2020, 28 July 2020, and 23 April 20214. Historical drilling defined a 300m open ended

mineralised structure trending northwest-southeast, results included:

Nine RC drill holes were drilled during the Phase 7 drill program over the northwest end of the previous previously defined mineralised structure (Figure 4). Section line 1426375mN

4 Refer to ASX announcements 23 April 21 for drilling results. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in those announcements.

Page 5 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chesser Resources Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 22:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED
05:43pCHESSER RESOURCES : New High Grade Gold Discovery at Diamba Sud
PU
12/02CHESSER RESOURCES : Change of Director Interests (five of)
PU
12/02CHESSER RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHZ
PU
12/02CHESSER RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CHZ
PU
11/16Chesser Resources Establishes Maiden Resource for Areas A, D at Diamba Sud Project in S..
MT
11/15CHESSER RESOURCES : Robust Maiden Mineral Resource - Diamba Sud
PU
11/15Chesser Resources Limited Announces Robust Maiden Mineral Resource - Diamba Sud
CI
11/07Chesser Resources Limited Announces Final Metallurgy Area D - Diamba Sud
CI
10/18CHESSER RESOURCES : Strikes High-Grade Gold Mineralization at West Africa's Diamba Sud; Sh..
MT
10/17Chesser Resources Limited Provides an Update on Activities from the Diamba Sud Gold Pro..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,75 M -1,96 M -1,96 M
Net cash 2021 8,09 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,0 M 38,5 M 38,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 201x
EV / Sales 2021 2 888x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chesser Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Grove Managing Director & Director
Stephen Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Director
Simon James Robson Taylor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED-52.08%37
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 911
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.17%32 612
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-13.37%23 960
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.04%18 493
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.21%13 964