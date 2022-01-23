Chesser Resources : Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cash Flow Report

`
24 January 2022
Quarterly Report - December 2021
Chesser Resources Limited ("Chesser" or the "Company", ASX:CHZ) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the three months ended 31 December 2021. The Company's primary
focus during the reporting period continued to be the advancement of its Diamba Sud gold Project in Senegal.
PHASE 7 DRILLING - AREA H DISCOVERY
The Company completed the Phase 7 drilling campaign during the quarter consisting of 4,178m of Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling over three prospects (Area H, Western Splay and Area F) on the Diamba Sud tenement (Figure 2).
At AREA H 14 RC drill holes were drilled on six 25m spaced drill traverses. Significant mineralisation was intercepted on all drill traverses (Figure 3) over the 125m of strike drilled with mineralisation remaining open along strike in both directions and at depth.
Mineralisation appears to be associated with quartz-carbonate-hematite-albite-pyrite alteration within hydrothermally altered brecciated sedimentary rocks. The north-south trending steep dipping
sedimentary sequence is bounded by granite to the east and west. The geometry of the mineralisation appears to be moderately west dipping within the steeply dipping sedimentary rock sequence (Figure
4), however more work is required to fully understand the controls and geometry of mineralisation.
Significant results achieved in the recent drill program include:
• DSR323: 17m at 9.6 g/t gold, 10m at 5.8 g/t gold and 4m at 4.1 g/t gold
• DSR341: 6m at 3.5 g/t gold, 17m at 1.1 g/t gold, 9m at 4.2 g/t gold, 5m at 3.0 g/t gold, 12m at 7.0 g/t gold and 1m at 11.8g/t gold
• DSR345: 3m at 11.4 g/t gold, 8m at 10.5 g/t gold, 15m at 1.9 g/t gold and 9m at 2.9 g/t gold
• DSR342: 4m at 1.2 g/t gold, 18m at 2.3 g/t gold, 10m at 2.7 g/t gold and 8m at 2.9 g/t gold
• DSR343: 13m at 3.0 g/t gold, 14m at 4.0 g/t gold and 6m at 1.7 g/t gold
• DSR340: 7m at 2.5 g/t gold, 2m at 2.7 g/t gold and 9m at 2.8 g/t gold
Area H will be subject to additional drilling commencing in January 2022 and it appears highly likely that additional high-grade resources will be defined over this area.
