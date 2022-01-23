Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Chesser Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHZ   AU000000CHZ1

CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED

(CHZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chesser Resources : Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cash Flow Report

01/23/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 January 2022

Quarterly Report - December 2021

only

QUARTERLY REPORT - period ending 31 December 2021

f the Areas A and D deposits.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW GOLD DISCOVERY AT DIAMBA SUD - AREA H

Shallow, high-grade mineralisation defined over 125m of strike at Area H located ~1.2 km southwest

Mineralisation remains open in all directions with Resource drilling to commence March quarter 2022.

use

Intercepts include:

DSR323: 17m at 9.6 g/t gold from 82m

DSR343: 13m at 3.0 g/t gold from 42m

DSR341: 12m at 7.0 g/t gold from 92m

DSR341: 9m at 4.2 g/t gold from 63m

DSR345: 8m at 10.5 g/t gold from 64m

DSR338: 22m at 1.6 g/t gold from 106m

DSR323: 10m at 5.8 g/t gold from 117m

DSR345: 3m at 11.4 g/t gold from 58m

DSR343: 14m at 4.0 g/t gold from 101m

DSR345: 15m at 1.9 g/t gold from 75m

DSR342: 18m at 2.3 g/t gold from 53m

DSR342: 10m at 2.7 g/t gold from 77m

ROBUST MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE DELIVERED - DIAMBA SUD 781koz Maiden Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) for Areas A and D at Diamba Sud:

personal

Classification

Tonnes

Grade

Metal

Total

Mt

g/t Au

Koz

%

Indicated

8.8

1.9

538

69%

Inferred

6.4

1.2

243

31%

TOTAL

15.2

1.6

781

100%

Resources reported within a US$1,800/oz gold price pit shell and at a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t gold

Figures are rounded and reported to appropriate significant figures to reflect the level of confidence

Scoping Study commenced over Areas A and D with results expected in the March quarter 2022. The key attributes of the Mineral Resource are as follows:

For

High-gradeounces: 493koz @ 3.0g/t gold at a 1.5g/t cut-off

Shallow mineralisation: 95% of the ounces within 135m of the surface and 40% of the ounces occur within the near surface oxide mineralisation

High confidence Resource: 69% of the ounces fall within the Indicated classification

Robust Resource: 737koz falling within a US$1,500/oz gold price pit shell with low strip ratio

Significant Resource growth potential: mineralisation open along strike and at depth plus numerous prospective exploration targets on the tenement including the recent Area H discovery

  • Emerging highly prospective region: additional discoveries being made in the area including
    Barrick's Kabewest prospect
  • Excellent metallurgical characteristics: testwork averaged 96% gold recoveries with no evidence of deleterious elements, amenable to a simple cyanide leach process flow sheet
  • Low discovery cost: US$11/oz

`

24 January 2022

Quarterly Report - December 2021

use only

personal

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Mineral Resource 3D image of Resources (blocks greater than 1.0 g/t gold)

within US$1,800/oz gold pit shell1

CORPORATE

Cash at the end of the quarter totalled A$5.4 million.

The Company received payments totalling $0.15 million from the exercise of options.

UPCOMING ACTIVITIES

For

A 15,000 to 20,000m drill program will commence in January 2022 to rapidly test resource expansion at Areas A and D and target Area H mineralisation for inclusion into the Mineral Resource inventory during 2022. Drilling will also explore numerous other prospective targets on the tenement.

Continuation of a Scoping Study over the Areas A and D Mineral Resources with targeted completion in the March quarter 2022. The Area H discovery will not be included in this initial study but has potential to add significant value to the Project and can be included in future studies.

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 November 2021 for details of the Mineral Resource Estimates. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the referenced ASX announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Page 2 of 20

`

24 January 2022

Quarterly Report - December 2021

Chesser Resources Limited ("Chesser" or the "Company", ASX:CHZ) is pleased to present its onlyQuarterly Activities Report for the three months ended 31 December 2021. The Company's primary

focus during the reporting period continued to be the advancement of its Diamba Sud gold Project in Senegal.

PHASE 7 DRILLING - AREA H DISCOVERY

The Company completed the Phase 7 drilling campaign during the quarter consisting of 4,178m of Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling over three prospects (Area H, Western Splay and Area F) on the Diamba Sud tenement (Figure 2).

useAt AREA H 14 RC drill holes were drilled on six 25m spaced drill traverses. Significant mineralisation was intercepted on all drill traverses (Figure 3) over the 125m of strike drilled with mineralisation remaining open along strike in both directions and at depth.

Mineralisation appears to be associated with quartz-carbonate-hematite-albite-pyrite alteration within hydrothermally altered brecciated sedimentary rocks. The north-south trending steep dipping

sedimentary sequence is bounded by granite to the east and west. The geometry of the mineralisation personalappears to be moderately west dipping within the steeply dipping sedimentary rock sequence (Figure

4), however more work is required to fully understand the controls and geometry of mineralisation.

Significant results achieved in the recent drill program include:

DSR323: 17m at 9.6 g/t gold, 10m at 5.8 g/t gold and 4m at 4.1 g/t gold

DSR341: 6m at 3.5 g/t gold, 17m at 1.1 g/t gold, 9m at 4.2 g/t gold, 5m at 3.0 g/t gold, 12m at 7.0 g/t gold and 1m at 11.8g/t gold

DSR345: 3m at 11.4 g/t gold, 8m at 10.5 g/t gold, 15m at 1.9 g/t gold and 9m at 2.9 g/t gold

DSR342: 4m at 1.2 g/t gold, 18m at 2.3 g/t gold, 10m at 2.7 g/t gold and 8m at 2.9 g/t gold

DSR343: 13m at 3.0 g/t gold, 14m at 4.0 g/t gold and 6m at 1.7 g/t gold

DSR340: 7m at 2.5 g/t gold, 2m at 2.7 g/t gold and 9m at 2.8 g/t gold

Area H will be subject to additional drilling commencing in January 2022 and it appears highly likely Forthat additional high-grade resources will be defined over this area.

Page 3 of 20

`

personalFor onlyuse

24 January 2022

Quarterly Report - December 2021

Figure 2: Plan view showing historical drilling and holes reported in this release with selected

significant results2 and underlying resistivity image.

2 Refer to ASX announcements 22 December 2021 for drilling results. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in those announcements.

Page 4 of 20

`

24 January 2022

Quarterly Report - December 2021

For personal use only

Figure 3: Plan view showing historical drilling and holes reported in this quarter with selected

significant results3

Figure 4: Area H Section 14229560mN showing drilling and selected significant results4 and

interpreted geology.

  1. Refer to ASX announcements 23 April 21 and 22 December 2021 for drilling results. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in those announcements.
  2. Refer to ASX announcements 22 December 2021 for drilling results. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in those announcements.

Page 5 of 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chesser Resources Limited published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED
05:14pCHESSER RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
2021Chesser Resources Strikes High-Grade Gold at Diamba Sud Project in Senegal
MT
2021CHESSER RESOURCES : New High Grade Gold Discovery at Diamba Sud
PU
2021Chesser Resources Limited Provides Update on Drilling Results from the Diamba Sud Gold ..
CI
2021CHESSER RESOURCES : Change of Director Interests (five of)
PU
2021CHESSER RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHZ
PU
2021CHESSER RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CHZ
PU
2021Chesser Resources Establishes Maiden Resource for Areas A, D at Diamba Sud Project in S..
MT
2021CHESSER RESOURCES : Robust Maiden Mineral Resource - Diamba Sud
PU
2021Chesser Resources Limited Announces Robust Maiden Mineral Resource - Diamba Sud
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,75 M -1,97 M -1,97 M
Net cash 2021 8,09 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,0 M 38,9 M 38,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 201x
EV / Sales 2021 2 888x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chesser Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Grove Managing Director & Director
Stephen Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Director
Simon James Robson Taylor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHESSER RESOURCES LIMITED-8.00%39
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.93%50 411
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.12%34 541
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.55%21 592
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.42%18 476
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.19%14 851