Chesser Resources : Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cash Flow Report

with no evidence of deleterious elements, amenable to a simple cyanide leach process flow sheet

Significant Resource growth potential: mineralisation open along strike and at depth plus numerous prospective exploration targets on the tenement including the recent Area H discovery

High confidence Resource: 69% of the ounces fall within the Indicated classification

Shallow mineralisation: 95% of the ounces within 135m of the surface and 40% of the ounces occur within the near surface oxide mineralisation

Scoping Study commenced over Areas A and D with results expected in the March quarter 2022. The key attributes of the Mineral Resource are as follows:

Resources reported within a US$1,800/oz gold price pit shell and at a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t gold

ROBUST MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE DELIVERED - DIAMBA SUD 781koz Maiden Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) for Areas A and D at Diamba Sud:

Mineralisation remains open in all directions with Resource drilling to commence March quarter 2022.

Shallow, high-grade mineralisation defined over 125m of strike at Area H located ~1.2 km southwest

Continuation of a Scoping Study over the Areas A and D Mineral Resources with targeted completion in the March quarter 2022. The Area H discovery will not be included in this initial study but has potential to add significant value to the Project and can be included in future studies.

A 15,000 to 20,000m drill program will commence in January 2022 to rapidly test resource expansion at Areas A and D and target Area H mineralisation for inclusion into the Mineral Resource inventory during 2022. Drilling will also explore numerous other prospective targets on the tenement.

• The Company received payments totalling $0.15 million from the exercise of options.

• Cash at the end of the quarter totalled A$5.4 million.

24 January 2022

Quarterly Report - December 2021

Chesser Resources Limited ("Chesser" or the "Company", ASX:CHZ) is pleased to present its onlyQuarterly Activities Report for the three months ended 31 December 2021. The Company's primary

focus during the reporting period continued to be the advancement of its Diamba Sud gold Project in Senegal.

PHASE 7 DRILLING - AREA H DISCOVERY

The Company completed the Phase 7 drilling campaign during the quarter consisting of 4,178m of Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling over three prospects (Area H, Western Splay and Area F) on the Diamba Sud tenement (Figure 2).

useAt AREA H 14 RC drill holes were drilled on six 25m spaced drill traverses. Significant mineralisation was intercepted on all drill traverses (Figure 3) over the 125m of strike drilled with mineralisation remaining open along strike in both directions and at depth.

Mineralisation appears to be associated with quartz-carbonate-hematite-albite-pyrite alteration within hydrothermally altered brecciated sedimentary rocks. The north-south trending steep dipping

sedimentary sequence is bounded by granite to the east and west. The geometry of the mineralisation personalappears to be moderately west dipping within the steeply dipping sedimentary rock sequence (Figure

4), however more work is required to fully understand the controls and geometry of mineralisation.

Significant results achieved in the recent drill program include:

• DSR323: 17m at 9.6 g/t gold, 10m at 5.8 g/t gold and 4m at 4.1 g/t gold

• DSR341: 6m at 3.5 g/t gold, 17m at 1.1 g/t gold, 9m at 4.2 g/t gold, 5m at 3.0 g/t gold, 12m at 7.0 g/t gold and 1m at 11.8g/t gold

• DSR345: 3m at 11.4 g/t gold, 8m at 10.5 g/t gold, 15m at 1.9 g/t gold and 9m at 2.9 g/t gold

• DSR342: 4m at 1.2 g/t gold, 18m at 2.3 g/t gold, 10m at 2.7 g/t gold and 8m at 2.9 g/t gold

• DSR343: 13m at 3.0 g/t gold, 14m at 4.0 g/t gold and 6m at 1.7 g/t gold

• DSR340: 7m at 2.5 g/t gold, 2m at 2.7 g/t gold and 9m at 2.8 g/t gold

Area H will be subject to additional drilling commencing in January 2022 and it appears highly likely Forthat additional high-grade resources will be defined over this area.

