Chesswood Group Limited announced that a dividend in an amount of one cent ($0.01) per share has been declared for the month of September, payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023. Chesswood advised that the dividend declared for the month ending September 30, 2023 will be an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
September 18, 2023 at 05:30 pm EDT
