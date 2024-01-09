Chesswood Group Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of specialty finance, including equipment finance throughout North America and vehicle finance and legal sector finance in Canada, as well as the origination and management of private credit alternatives for North American investors. Its subsidiaries include Pawnee Leasing Corporation (Pawnee), Tandem Finance Inc. (Tandem), Vault Credit Corporation (Vault Credit), Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation and others. Pawnee, which finances micro and small-ticket commercial equipment for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States through a third-party broker channel. Tandem, which sources micro and small-ticket commercial equipment originations to small and medium-sized businesses through the equipment vendor channel in the United States. Vault Credit provides commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Sector Corporate Financial Services