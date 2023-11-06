Chesswood Group Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 80.01 million compared to CAD 73.05 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.247 million compared to CAD 11.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.58 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was CAD 241.61 million compared to CAD 199.29 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 3.26 million compared to CAD 22.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.18 compared to CAD 1.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.17 compared to CAD 1.14 a year ago.
Chesswood Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 06, 2023 at 05:53 pm EST
