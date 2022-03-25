Log in
CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC

Chesterfield Resources : Adeline NI 43-101 report

03/25/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE ADELINE COPPER PROJECT

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA

Prepared For:

Chesterfield Resources Plc.

Suite 1 - 15 Ingestre Place, London, United Kingdom, W1F 0DU

Report Authors:

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo. Michael Cullen, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Effective Date: March 21, 2022

Report prepared for

Client Name

Chesterfield Resources Plc.

Project Name

Adeline Copper Project

Contact Name

Martin French

Contact Title

Executive Chairman

Office Address

Suite 1 - 15 Ingestre Place, London, UK W1F 0DU

Report issued by

Mercator Geological Services Limited

65 Queen Street Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

B2Y 1G4 Canada

Report information

File Name

Chesterfield Resources NI 43-101 Report_Adeline Project_March 21 2022.docx

Effective Date

March 21, 2022

Report Status

Final

Date and Signature

Contributing Author (QP)

Paul Ténière B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo.

Signature:

[Original signed and sealed "Paul Ténière"]

March 21, 2022

Contributing Author (QP)

Michael Cullen B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo.

Signature:

[Original signed and sealed "Michael

Cullen"]

March 21, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • 1.0 SUMMARY ................................................................................................................................ 1

    • 1.1 Overview ................................................................................................................................... 1

    • 1.2 Property Description and Ownership ....................................................................................... 1

    • 1.3 Geology and Mineralization ..................................................................................................... 2

    • 1.4 Exploration ............................................................................................................................... 4

    • 1.5 Interpretation and Conclusions ................................................................................................ 6

    • 1.6 Recommendations .................................................................................................................... 8

  • 2.0 INTRODUCTION ........................................................................................................................ 8

    • 2.1 Scope of Reporting ................................................................................................................... 8

    • 2.2 Qualified Persons and Report Authors ..................................................................................... 8

    • 2.3 Personal Inspection (Site Visit) Details ..................................................................................... 9

    • 2.4 Information Sources ............................................................................................................... 10

    • 2.5 Table of Abbreviations ........................................................................................................... 10

  • 3.0 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ................................................................................................. 12

  • 4.0 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION ................................................................................. 13

    • 4.1 Property Location and Description ......................................................................................... 13

    • 4.2 Option Agreements and Royalties .......................................................................................... 15

    • 4.3 Surface Rights, Permitting, and Mineral Exploration Titles ................................................... 16

    • 4.4 Permits or Agreements Required for Exploration Activities .................................................. 18

    • 4.5 Other Liability and Risk Factors .............................................................................................. 19

  • 5.0 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY ............. 20

    • 5.1 Accessibility, Local Resources, and Infrastructure ................................................................. 20

    • 5.2 Climate and Physiography ...................................................................................................... 20

  • 6.0 HISTORY ................................................................................................................................. 22

    • 6.1 Government Surveys and Academic Research ....................................................................... 22

    • 6.2 Previous Work Completed By Exploration and Mining Companies ....................................... 22

    • 6.3 Historical Mineral Resources and Past Production ................................................................ 25

  • 7.0 GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION .......................................................................... 26

    • 7.1 Regional Tectonic and Geological Setting .............................................................................. 26

    • 7.2 Property Geology .................................................................................................................... 28

    • 7.3 Structure and Metamorphism ................................................................................................ 31

    • 7.4 Mineralization ........................................................................................................................ 32

  • 8.0 DEPOSIT TYPES ....................................................................................................................... 33

  • 9.0 EXPLORATION ......................................................................................................................... 35

    • 9.1 Overview ................................................................................................................................. 35

    • 9.2 Prospecting and Outcrop Mapping Results ............................................................................ 35

    9.2.1 Mineralization Styles .................................................................................................. 35

    9.3 Structural Observations and Measurements ......................................................................... 48

    9.4 Magnetic Susceptibility Measurements ................................................................................. 58

    9.5 Spectrometer Measurements ................................................................................................ 59

  • 10.0 DRILLING ................................................................................................................................ 61

  • 11.0 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY ................................................................... 62

    11.1 Rock and Chip Sampling Method and Approach .................................................................... 62

i

11.2 QAQC Results .......................................................................................................................... 62

11.3 Authors' Opinion on Sample Preparation, QAQC Protocols, and Analytical Methods .......... 64

12.0 DATA VERIFICATION ................................................................................................................ 65

12.1 Overview ................................................................................................................................. 65

12.2 Review of Supporting Documents and Assessment Reports ................................................. 65

12.3 Site Visit Details ...................................................................................................................... 66

  • 12.3.1 Historical Copper Occurrences Visited ....................................................................... 66

  • 12.3.2 Copper Mineralization Styles Encountered ................................................................ 66

  • 12.3.3 Property Scale Geological Reconnaissance Traverses ................................................ 68

  • 12.3.4 Historical Drill Hole Collar Checks .............................................................................. 68

  • 12.3.5 Site Visit Conclusions .................................................................................................. 71

12.4 Review of Rock and Chip Sampling Procedures and Data Results ......................................... 74

12.4 Authors' Opinion on Data Verification ................................................................................... 74

  • 13.0 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ............................................................ 75

  • 14.0 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE ............................................................................................... 76

  • 23.0 ADJACENT PROPERTIES ........................................................................................................... 77

  • 24.0 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION ........................................................................... 78

  • 25.0 INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS ..................................................................................... 79

    • 25.1 Summary ................................................................................................................................. 79

    • 25.2 Interpretation of 2021 Field Program Results ........................................................................ 79

    • 25.3 Conclusions ............................................................................................................................. 80

  • 26.0 RECOMMENDATIONS .............................................................................................................. 82

  • 27.0 REFERENCES ........................................................................................................................... 84

  • 28.0 CERTIFICATES OF QUALIFIED PERSON ...................................................................................... 88

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1-1: Mineral Claims Table for Adeline Copper Project ........................................................................ 2

Table 1-2: Significant assay highlights from the 2021 Adeline Field Program .............................................. 5

Table 1-3: Recommended Program Budget .................................................................................................. 8

Table 4-1: Mineral Claims Table for Adeline Copper Project ...................................................................... 13

Table 7-1: Formations of the Seal Lake Group (from Seymour et al, 2016) . .............................................. 30

Table 9-1: Significant assay highlights from the 2021 Adeline Field Program ............................................ 41

Table 26-1: Recommended Program Budget .............................................................................................. 82

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 4-1: Regional Map - Adeline Project, Labrador ............................................................................... 14

Figure 4-2: Mineral licences comprising the Adeline Project ..................................................................... 15

Figure 5-1: Location Map - Adeline Project ................................................................................................ 21

Figure 7-1: Geological Map of Labrador (after Wardle et al., 1997) .......................................................... 27

Figure 7-2: Geology of the Adeline Copper Project Area ............................................................................ 29

Figure 7-3: Map of the Seal Lake Group (from Wilton, 2021) .................................................................... 31

Figure 9-1: Whiskey Lake 68 Prospect ........................................................................................................ 36

ii

Figure 9-2: Grey beds hosting mineralization within veins at Adeline Mountain - South Prospect .......... 37

Figure 9-3: Photos of mineralization associated with quartz veins ............................................................ 37

Figure 9-4: Salmon Lake Main Prospect (left and top right) displaying vein hosted native Cu .................. 38

Figure 9-5: Grab sample of vein from Salmon Lake Main Prospect with extensive native copper ............ 39

Figure 9-6: Ellis Main Prospect outcrop photos .......................................................................................... 40

Figure 9-7a: Map #1 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 42

Figure 9-7b: Map #2 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ............................... 43

Figure 9-7c: Map #3 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 44

Figure 9-7d: Map #4 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ............................... 45

Figure 9-7e: Map #5 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 46

Figure 9-7f: Map #6 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 47

Figure 9-8: An asymmetrical open fold within a quartzitic unit along the Naskaupi Narrows ................... 48

Figure 9-9: Brian Prospect structural observation ...................................................................................... 49

Figure 9-10: Adeline Lake Prospect structural observation ........................................................................ 49

Figure 9-11: Ellis Main Prospect structural observation ............................................................................. 50

Figure 9-12: Adeline Falls Prospect structural observation ........................................................................ 52

Figure 9-13: Ellis Main Prospect structural observation ............................................................................. 53

Figure 9-14: Adeline Mountain Prospect structural observation ............................................................... 53

Figure 9-15: Adeline Island Prospect structural observation ...................................................................... 54

Figure 9-16: Stereonet displaying poles to bedding and foliation/bedding measurements . ..................... 55

Figure 9-17: Stereonet displaying poles to confirmed bedding measurements ........................................ 56

Figure 9-18: Stereonet displaying poles to all vein measurements ............................................................ 57

Figure 9-19: Chart displaying magnetic susceptibility readings vs. rock types, n=137 ............................... 59

Figure 9-20: Chart displaying spectrometer reading results, n=22 . ........................................................... 60

Figure 11-1: Certified Standard CDN-ME-1811 Results - Cu % (n=5) .......................................................... 63

Figure 11-2: Certified Standard CDN-ME-1409 Results - Cu % (n=4) .......................................................... 64

Figure 12-1: Newfoundland Helicopters aircraft at Adeline Island mineral occurrence ............................ 67

Figure 12-2: Highly deformed Adeline Island Formation lithologies at Adeline Falls ................................. 69

Figure 12-3: Brinex drill hole casing at Brandy Lake occurrence ................................................................ 70

Figure 12-4: Chesterfield chip sampling line at Ellis Main occurrence ....................................................... 72

Figure 12-5: Altius and Chesterfield channel sampling lines at Adeline Island occurrence ....................... 73

Figure 26-1: Initial 15 target areas defined by Chesterfield ....................................................................... 83

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chesterfield Resources plc published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:46:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
