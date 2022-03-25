Chesterfield Resources : Adeline NI 43-101 report

NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE ADELINE COPPER PROJECT
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA
Prepared For:
Chesterfield Resources Plc.
Suite 1 - 15 Ingestre Place, London, United Kingdom, W1F 0DU
Report Authors:
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo. Michael Cullen, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Effective Date: March 21, 2022
Report issued by
|
Client Name
|
Chesterfield Resources Plc.
|
Project Name
|
Adeline Copper Project
|
Contact Name
|
Martin French
|
Contact Title
|
Executive Chairman
|
Office Address
|
Suite 1 - 15 Ingestre Place, London, UK W1F 0DU
Report issued by
|
Mercator Geological Services Limited
65 Queen Street Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
B2Y 1G4 Canada
Report information
|
File Name
|
Chesterfield Resources NI 43-101 Report_Adeline Project_March 21 2022.docx
|
Effective Date
|
March 21, 2022
|
Report Status
|
Final
Date and Signature
|
Contributing Author (QP)
|
Paul Ténière B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo.
|
Signature:
[Original signed and sealed "Paul Ténière"]
|
March 21, 2022
|
Contributing Author (QP)
|
Michael Cullen B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo.
|
Signature:
[Original signed and sealed "Michael
Cullen"]
|
March 21, 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
-
1.0 SUMMARY ................................................................................................................................ 1
-
1.1 Overview ................................................................................................................................... 1
-
1.2 Property Description and Ownership ....................................................................................... 1
-
1.3 Geology and Mineralization ..................................................................................................... 2
-
1.4 Exploration ............................................................................................................................... 4
-
1.5 Interpretation and Conclusions ................................................................................................ 6
-
1.6 Recommendations .................................................................................................................... 8
-
2.0 INTRODUCTION ........................................................................................................................ 8
-
2.1 Scope of Reporting ................................................................................................................... 8
-
2.2 Qualified Persons and Report Authors ..................................................................................... 8
-
2.3 Personal Inspection (Site Visit) Details ..................................................................................... 9
-
2.4 Information Sources ............................................................................................................... 10
-
2.5 Table of Abbreviations ........................................................................................................... 10
-
3.0 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ................................................................................................. 12
-
4.0 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION ................................................................................. 13
-
4.1 Property Location and Description ......................................................................................... 13
-
4.2 Option Agreements and Royalties .......................................................................................... 15
-
4.3 Surface Rights, Permitting, and Mineral Exploration Titles ................................................... 16
-
4.4 Permits or Agreements Required for Exploration Activities .................................................. 18
-
4.5 Other Liability and Risk Factors .............................................................................................. 19
-
5.0 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY ............. 20
-
5.1 Accessibility, Local Resources, and Infrastructure ................................................................. 20
-
5.2 Climate and Physiography ...................................................................................................... 20
-
6.0 HISTORY ................................................................................................................................. 22
-
6.1 Government Surveys and Academic Research ....................................................................... 22
-
6.2 Previous Work Completed By Exploration and Mining Companies ....................................... 22
-
6.3 Historical Mineral Resources and Past Production ................................................................ 25
-
7.0 GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION .......................................................................... 26
-
7.1 Regional Tectonic and Geological Setting .............................................................................. 26
-
7.2 Property Geology .................................................................................................................... 28
-
7.3 Structure and Metamorphism ................................................................................................ 31
-
7.4 Mineralization ........................................................................................................................ 32
-
8.0 DEPOSIT TYPES ....................................................................................................................... 33
-
9.0 EXPLORATION ......................................................................................................................... 35
-
9.1 Overview ................................................................................................................................. 35
-
9.2 Prospecting and Outcrop Mapping Results ............................................................................ 35
9.2.1 Mineralization Styles .................................................................................................. 35
9.3 Structural Observations and Measurements ......................................................................... 48
9.4 Magnetic Susceptibility Measurements ................................................................................. 58
9.5 Spectrometer Measurements ................................................................................................ 59
-
10.0 DRILLING ................................................................................................................................ 61
-
11.0 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY ................................................................... 62
11.1 Rock and Chip Sampling Method and Approach .................................................................... 62
11.2 QAQC Results .......................................................................................................................... 62
11.3 Authors' Opinion on Sample Preparation, QAQC Protocols, and Analytical Methods .......... 64
12.0 DATA VERIFICATION ................................................................................................................ 65
12.1 Overview ................................................................................................................................. 65
12.2 Review of Supporting Documents and Assessment Reports ................................................. 65
12.3 Site Visit Details ...................................................................................................................... 66
-
12.3.1 Historical Copper Occurrences Visited ....................................................................... 66
-
12.3.2 Copper Mineralization Styles Encountered ................................................................ 66
-
12.3.3 Property Scale Geological Reconnaissance Traverses ................................................ 68
-
12.3.4 Historical Drill Hole Collar Checks .............................................................................. 68
-
12.3.5 Site Visit Conclusions .................................................................................................. 71
12.4 Review of Rock and Chip Sampling Procedures and Data Results ......................................... 74
12.4 Authors' Opinion on Data Verification ................................................................................... 74
-
13.0 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ............................................................ 75
-
14.0 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE ............................................................................................... 76
-
23.0 ADJACENT PROPERTIES ........................................................................................................... 77
-
24.0 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION ........................................................................... 78
-
25.0 INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS ..................................................................................... 79
-
25.1 Summary ................................................................................................................................. 79
-
25.2 Interpretation of 2021 Field Program Results ........................................................................ 79
-
25.3 Conclusions ............................................................................................................................. 80
-
26.0 RECOMMENDATIONS .............................................................................................................. 82
-
27.0 REFERENCES ........................................................................................................................... 84
-
28.0 CERTIFICATES OF QUALIFIED PERSON ...................................................................................... 88
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1-1: Mineral Claims Table for Adeline Copper Project ........................................................................ 2
Table 1-2: Significant assay highlights from the 2021 Adeline Field Program .............................................. 5
Table 1-3: Recommended Program Budget .................................................................................................. 8
Table 4-1: Mineral Claims Table for Adeline Copper Project ...................................................................... 13
Table 7-1: Formations of the Seal Lake Group (from Seymour et al, 2016) . .............................................. 30
Table 9-1: Significant assay highlights from the 2021 Adeline Field Program ............................................ 41
Table 26-1: Recommended Program Budget .............................................................................................. 82
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 4-1: Regional Map - Adeline Project, Labrador ............................................................................... 14
Figure 4-2: Mineral licences comprising the Adeline Project ..................................................................... 15
Figure 5-1: Location Map - Adeline Project ................................................................................................ 21
Figure 7-1: Geological Map of Labrador (after Wardle et al., 1997) .......................................................... 27
Figure 7-2: Geology of the Adeline Copper Project Area ............................................................................ 29
Figure 7-3: Map of the Seal Lake Group (from Wilton, 2021) .................................................................... 31
Figure 9-1: Whiskey Lake 68 Prospect ........................................................................................................ 36
Figure 9-2: Grey beds hosting mineralization within veins at Adeline Mountain - South Prospect .......... 37
Figure 9-3: Photos of mineralization associated with quartz veins ............................................................ 37
Figure 9-4: Salmon Lake Main Prospect (left and top right) displaying vein hosted native Cu .................. 38
Figure 9-5: Grab sample of vein from Salmon Lake Main Prospect with extensive native copper ............ 39
Figure 9-6: Ellis Main Prospect outcrop photos .......................................................................................... 40
Figure 9-7a: Map #1 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 42
Figure 9-7b: Map #2 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ............................... 43
Figure 9-7c: Map #3 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 44
Figure 9-7d: Map #4 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ............................... 45
Figure 9-7e: Map #5 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 46
Figure 9-7f: Map #6 indicating location of chip and grab samples collected in 2021 ................................ 47
Figure 9-8: An asymmetrical open fold within a quartzitic unit along the Naskaupi Narrows ................... 48
Figure 9-9: Brian Prospect structural observation ...................................................................................... 49
Figure 9-10: Adeline Lake Prospect structural observation ........................................................................ 49
Figure 9-11: Ellis Main Prospect structural observation ............................................................................. 50
Figure 9-12: Adeline Falls Prospect structural observation ........................................................................ 52
Figure 9-13: Ellis Main Prospect structural observation ............................................................................. 53
Figure 9-14: Adeline Mountain Prospect structural observation ............................................................... 53
Figure 9-15: Adeline Island Prospect structural observation ...................................................................... 54
Figure 9-16: Stereonet displaying poles to bedding and foliation/bedding measurements . ..................... 55
Figure 9-17: Stereonet displaying poles to confirmed bedding measurements ........................................ 56
Figure 9-18: Stereonet displaying poles to all vein measurements ............................................................ 57
Figure 9-19: Chart displaying magnetic susceptibility readings vs. rock types, n=137 ............................... 59
Figure 9-20: Chart displaying spectrometer reading results, n=22 . ........................................................... 60
Figure 11-1: Certified Standard CDN-ME-1811 Results - Cu % (n=5) .......................................................... 63
Figure 11-2: Certified Standard CDN-ME-1409 Results - Cu % (n=4) .......................................................... 64
Figure 12-1: Newfoundland Helicopters aircraft at Adeline Island mineral occurrence ............................ 67
Figure 12-2: Highly deformed Adeline Island Formation lithologies at Adeline Falls ................................. 69
Figure 12-3: Brinex drill hole casing at Brandy Lake occurrence ................................................................ 70
Figure 12-4: Chesterfield chip sampling line at Ellis Main occurrence ....................................................... 72
Figure 12-5: Altius and Chesterfield channel sampling lines at Adeline Island occurrence ....................... 73
Figure 26-1: Initial 15 target areas defined by Chesterfield ....................................................................... 83
iii