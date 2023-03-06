Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Chesterfield Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHF   GB00BF2F1X78

CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC

(CHF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-03-06 am EST
1.600 GBX   +6.67%
12:56pChesterfield Resources shares rise on Adeline sale
AN
01/27FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
01/27YouGov's CMD to Be the Next Catalyst, Says Berenberg
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chesterfield Resources shares rise on Adeline sale

03/06/2023 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chesterfield Resources PLC - copper and gold explorer in Cyprus and Labrador, Canada - Sells option for full ownership and rights in its Adeline project in Labrador to Sterling Metals in exchange for cash and shares.

Sterling will pay CAD0.8 million in three payments by November 30, 2024 and issue to Chesterfield 9 million shares in two equal lots of 4.5 million. The final CAD400,000 payment and second tranche of 4.5 million shares are payable should Sterling decide to exercise its option to acquire the Adeline licences at any time prior to November 30, 2024.

Sterling Metals is a listed exploration company and is the holder of the Sail Pond project a 135 kilo metre squared set of licences in Newfoundland, eastern Canada.

Current stock price: 1.70 pence, up 13%

12-month change: down 60%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC 6.67% 1.6 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
All news about CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC
12:56pChesterfield Resources shares rise on Adeline sale
AN
01/27FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
01/27YouGov's CMD to Be the Next Catalyst, Says Berenberg
DJ
01/27FTSE 100 Rises as Sainsbury's Jumps, Oil Stocks Rise
DJ
01/27Sainsbury's Tops FTSE 100 Risers as Bestway Builds Stake
DJ
01/27Chesterfield Resources shares down as Adeline sale fails
AN
01/27Bestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
01/27Pacton Gold Terminates Deal To Buy Chesterfield Resources' Canadian Project
MT
01/27Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC) cancelled the acquisition of Adeline ..
CI
01/27Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC) cancelled the acquisition of Adeline ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,90 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2021 0,76 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,95 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Chesterfield Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kumar Kejriwal Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Paul Robert Ensor Executive Chairman
David Charles Cliff Independent Non-Executive Director
Evgeny Vrublevskiy Independent Non-Executive Director
Neil P. M. O'Brien Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHESTERFIELD RESOURCES PLC-3.23%2
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.15.08%62 564
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION30.15%60 766
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.62%10 704
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.70%10 136
ALLKEM LIMITED9.96%5 318