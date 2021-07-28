General Announcement::Voluntary Conditional Offer - Exercise of Right of Compulsory Acquisition

VOLUNTARY UNCONDITIONAL OFFER

by

MAYBANK KIM ENG SECURITIES PTE. LTD.

(Company Registration No.: 197201256N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

for and on behalf of

WOH SENG HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

(Company Registration No.: 202110088Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of

CHEUNG WOH TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(Company Registration No.: 197201205Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

other than those already held by the Company as treasury Shares and those already owned,

controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror as at the date of the Offer

EXERCISE OF RIGHT OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF SHARES

IN CHEUNG WOH TECHNOLOGIES LTD

1. INTRODUCTION

Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd. ("Financial Adviser") refers to:

the offer document dated 25 May 2021 ("Offer Document") in relation to the voluntary conditional offer ("Offer") by the Financial Adviser, for and on behalf of the Offeror, for all the Shares in the capital of the Company other than those already held by the Company as treasury Shares and those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror as at the date of the Offer in accordance with Rule 15 of The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers; the announcement issued by the Financial Adviser, for and on behalf of the Offeror on 14 June 2021, in relation to, inter alia, the Offer being declared unconditional in all respects, the final closing date and the Offeror's entitlement to exercise its right of compulsory acquisition under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore ("Companies Act") to compulsorily acquire all the Shares of Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer ("Compulsory Acquisition"); the announcement issued by the Financial Adviser, for and on behalf of the Offeror on 23 June 2021, in relation to the despatch of documents relating to the Compulsory Acquisition; and the announcement issued by the Financial Adviser, for and on behalf of the Offeror on 6 July 2021, in relation to the close of the Offer.

