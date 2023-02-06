Advanced search
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:17 2023-02-06 pm EST
169.64 USD   +0.11%
Advisory: 2023 Chevron Investor Day

02/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its annual investor day on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

The meeting will include presentations and Q&A hosted by several members of our Executive Leadership Team including our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Wirth, to allow you to gain further insight into our business.

Speakers:
Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Nigel Hearne – Executive Vice President, Oil, Products & Gas
Eimear Bonner – Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
Jeff Gustavson – President, Chevron New Energies
Mark Nelson – Executive Vice President, Strategy, Policy & Development
Roderick Green – General Manager, Investor Relations

To access the live webcast and dial-in details, visit www.chevron.com. The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2023
