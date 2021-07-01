Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advisory: Chevron Corporation's 2Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

07/01/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:
Date: Friday, July 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 646-828-8156 or 800-289-0585
Conference ID #: 8697566

Speakers:
Jay Johnson – Executive Vice President, Upstream
Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Roderick Green – General Manager, Investor Relations

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
03:36pADVISORY : Chevron Corporation's 2Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
02:26pBP  : Analysis-Oil companies bet on $100 a barrel as they rush to sell assets
RE
10:07aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets start July on a high
09:32aCHEVRON  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Chevron to $144 From $130, ..
MT
06/30Exclusive-Chevron to sell swath of Permian assets valued at more than $1 bill..
RE
06/30Chevron to sell some Permian assets valued at more than $1 bln - sources
RE
06/30Exclusive-Angola's oilfield debts to energy majors hit $1 billion - sources
RE
06/30CHEVRON  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Chevron's Price Target to $111 from $110, Keeps E..
MT
06/29INTER PIPELINE  : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings of Inter Pipeline (Corridor)..
AQ
06/29GENEL ENERGY PLC : Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 B - -
Net income 2021 9 950 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 5,05%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 47 736
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 104,74 $
Average target price 120,90 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION24.03%206 881
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION53.03%273 741
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.31%180 266
BP PLC23.63%91 257
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.26%79 000
NESTE OYJ-12.71%49 529