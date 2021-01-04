Log in
CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
Advisory: Chevron Corporation's 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/04/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:
Date: Friday, January 29, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 856-344-9210 / 888-609-5666
Conference ID #: 8052538

Speakers:
Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Borduin – General Manager, Investor Relations

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 95 213 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 688 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,8x
Yield 2020 6,09%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 102,63 $
Last Close Price 84,45 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.00%162 594
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-32.74%6 619
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-0.97%6 539
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-29.79%4 606
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION0.00%4 161
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-27.23%3 261
