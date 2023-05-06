Australia govt to change petroleum tax, LNG projects to pay more

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australia will change its
Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) to increase the tax paid by
the offshore LNG industry, moves that should increase revenue by
A$2.4 billion ($1.6 billion) over the next four fiscal years,
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Saturday.
The government will adopt eight of 11 recommendations from a
Treasury review of gas transfer pricing rules, including a key
proposal to limit the proportion of PRRT assessable income on
LNG projects that can be offset by deductions to 90% from July
1.
"Under the current rules, most LNG projects are not expected
to pay any significant amounts of PRRT until the 2030s. The
changes announced today address this issue," Chalmers said in a
statement.
Other changes to be introduced over the next two fiscal
years include equalising the treatment of notional upstream and
downstream entities so that losses will be split evenly rather
that attributed entirely to the upstream entity.
The Treasury review of gas pricing was started under the
previous conservative government. Chalmers said the Labor
government would concurrently proceed with eight recommendations
from a separate earlier review that were accepted by the
previous government but not enacted.
Chalmers said both reviews had found that aspects of the
PRRT were better suited to oil projects than LNG projects, and
the deductions cap and other changes would help address that.
"These changes will mean the offshore LNG industry pays more
tax, sooner, (and) will provide industry and investors policy
certainty to allow the sufficient supply of domestic gas, and
will ensure Australia remains a reliable international energy
supplier and investment partner," Chalmers said.
Last month, the chief executive of Woodside Energy Group
had urged the government not to change the tax, saying
"overreaching" on tax reform could undercut future revenue and
choke off the investment needed to increase supply.
Chalmers will release the government's budget for 2023/24 on
Tuesday evening. There is expected to be a substantial
improvement in the budget position due to higher than expected
commodity prices boosting revenues.
Australia, vying with Qatar and the United States as the
world's top LNG supplier, has 10 LNG plants run by companies
including Woodside, Chevron Corp, Santos Ltd,
Japan's Inpex Corp, ConocoPhillips and Shell
.
(Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Kim Coghill)