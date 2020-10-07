Log in
CHEVRON TO CUT 700 OFFICE JOBS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON - STATE FILING

10/07/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 101 B - -
Net income 2020 -3 369 M - -
Net Debt 2020 30 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,5x
Yield 2020 7,14%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 76,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 98,36 $
Last Close Price 72,30 $
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-40.01%139 201
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-25.48%6 370
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-45.48%5 260
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-38.30%4 243
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-60.30%3 240
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-38.47%2 562
