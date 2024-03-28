Chevron is chartering its first hybrid electric bunker tanker-a vessel that fuels other ships. The tanker arrived at Singapore facilities last summer.

The hybrid ship will provide maritime customers in the region with Chevron fuel.

The bunker tanker is expected to consume approximately 20% less fuel compared to a conventional tanker as it goes about its operations, which can reduce emissions and costs.

"It's also helping us take a step forward in our objective to deliver lower carbon and higher returns," said Nayab Karimi, trading manager for fuels in Asia Pacific.

The barge also provides an opportunity to assess wider adoption of hybrid vessels, said Jennifer Chao, Chevron's Asia Pacific commercial marine manager.