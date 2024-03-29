Momentum is building around hydrogen. Why? One reason is that it can help lower carbon emissions in hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement and heavy-duty transportation.
Austin Knight, Chevron's vice president of hydrogen, shared key insights at CERAWeek 2024 about how a focus on technology, partnership and policy will be required to make faster progress toward scaled solutions.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Chevron Corporation published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 22:05:08 UTC.