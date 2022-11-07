Chevron : 5 takeaways from new methane report

emissions solutions5 takeaways from new methane report
2 min read | november 07, 2022
A Chevron worker is pictured at a tankless facility at our Rockies Business Unit.
Chevron's recent methane report gives a snapshot of the innovative ways we're reducing methane emissions throughout our global operations.
Our strategy focuses on preventing methane emissions and deploying and scaling advanced detection technologies.
Here are five key takeaways from the report.
1. our goal is simple-keep methane in the pipe
Chevron's ambition is to be a global leader in methane emissions performance, and we are taking action to meet that aim. We start with designing and operating facilities to prevent methane emissions and deploying technologies to validate performance and inform repairs.
2. we're an industry leader
Chevron's upstream methane intensity has reduced by 50% since 2016.
Our platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico are some of the lowest carbon intensity producing assets in the world and are designed for no continuous routine venting or flaring.
The methane intensity of Chevron's U.S. upstream operations is 85% lower than the U.S. upstream production sector average as of 2020.
Since 2016, we've tested 13 advanced methane detection technologies including:
Satellites to identify super emitters
Planes to scan hundreds of sites per day
Drones to access difficult-to-reach areas
Fixed cameras and sensors to enable around-the-clock surveillance
These "find and fix" campaigns can analyze detected emissions and make immediate (or timely) repairs. Deployed in concert, these comprehensive surveillance tools can help drive our mission for overall reduction in methane intensity.
4. prevention by design
Chevron is not just monitoring and mitigating methane emissions; we are also modernizing through project design. Some examples are:
Facility design improvements in Colorado. We are modifying equipment to reduce our Rockies Business Unit's pneumatic-related emissions by 75% from 2021 levels.
Data-driven emissions reductions in Angola. We are using an interactive dashboard that displays fuel, venting and flaring data, allowing workers to analyze and act on the readings.
Flaring and venting prevention in Texas and New Mexico. Chevron has deployed tools that continuously monitor facilities and well conditions to help prevent flaring, venting and well shutdowns.
Chevron is making methane measurement advances as well. We're doing so with the belief that this will help lead to further emissions reductions and improve the quality and transparency of our methane emissions disclosures.
5. collaboration is key
Chevron works with governments, companies and nonindustry stakeholders to help improve our collective understanding of emissions detection technology and measurement.
We are a founding member of The Environmental Partnership, an industry initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of practices that help reduce methane emissions.
Testing detection technology alongside universities, such as the University of Texas at Austin's Project Astra, lets us learn from and contribute to emerging solutions.
We support efforts such as the Global Methane Pledge. Since it launched in November 2021, more than 100 countries have joined the effort to reduce global human-made methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.
We also advocate for well-designed methane regulation and share what has been effective within our operations.
"Effective partnerships can help our sector collectively work to answer complex questions around methane emissions."
Chevron Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:30:42 UTC.