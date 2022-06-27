Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chevron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-06-27 pm EDT
148.02 USD   +2.24%
03:25pCHEVRON : A Kazakhstan plant removes enough emissions to power 32,000 homes
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/23Wall Street posts solid gains, as defensives, tech shine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : A Kazakhstan plant removes enough emissions to power 32,000 homes

06/27/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 19:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 B - -
Net income 2022 32 001 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,60x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 284 B 284 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 144,77 $
Average target price 180,59 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.37%284 446
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.02%366 128
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.57%202 900
BP PLC16.81%90 761
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.13%69 595
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.40.76%48 323