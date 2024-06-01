How many packages are delivered in one year? Globally, it's more than 161 billion. Imagine how many ships, trucks and drivers that takes.

The annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo brings together thousands of transportation leaders from across the globe. Their goal? To find lower carbon ways to move products and people.

Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas Products, spoke at the 2024 ACT Expo. He explained how Chevron brings innovation to this field, and he explored the many ways transportation's carbon intensity can be reduced.