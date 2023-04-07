Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:10 2023-04-06 pm EDT
167.65 USD   -1.31%
03:22pExxon eyes potential purchase of shale driller Pioneer -WSJ
RE
04/06Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets
RE
04/06Analysis-Europe facing costly winter without enough long-term LNG deals
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron : Advancing a lower carbon future in california

04/07/2023 | 06:26pm EDT
advancing a lower carbon future in california

Our company has a long history that began in California more than 140 years ago. Since then, the people of Chevron have continued to work towards meeting the world's most complex energy challenges.

We remain headquartered in California today and are proudly developing innovative technologies that can help our home state meet its lower carbon goals.

accelerating energy solutions
lowercarbon
lower carbon
actions to reduce our carbon intensity

Our strategy is straightforward - we're leveraging our strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world.

carboncapture
carbon capture
what is carbon capture, utilization, and storage?
We're deploying carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) to lower the carbon intensity of our operations and help reduce emissions of essential industries that enable modern society.
hydrogen
hydrogen
hydrogen value chain: making a viable alternative
We believe in the value of delivering large-scale hydrogen solutions that support a lower carbon future.
Attachments

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 22:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 207 B - -
Net income 2023 27 215 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,60%
Capitalization 320 B 320 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 167,65 $
Average target price 190,30 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.35%319 654
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.95%129 507
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%73 926
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.84%70 157
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.97%64 352
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.08%56 617
