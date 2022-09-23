Chevron : Amber resources proudly supplies fuel to california firefighters

Bringing fuel to a fire may sound counterintuitive, but it's how manpower is supported by machinery. It's where the rubber meets the road in terms of making headway in the most trying of circumstances.

"We've got specialized box trailers that we've converted into what we call 'base camp refuel,'" Thompson said. "These trailers are fitted with multiple tanks inside and external meters and pumps that sit outside. We set the trailers up, put containment mats down in front and then we have meters that can come out alongside, just like a gas station."

Thompson, an employee of Amber Resources for almost 20 years, is proud to support state firefighters' efforts.

"We like to say that we provide service with a smile," he says. "These guys coming down the hill have been fighting fires for days or weeks. Their faces are covered in soot, and just being a friendly face that can make them smile for a second … that's what we like to do."