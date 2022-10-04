Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-10-04 pm EDT
157.26 USD   +3.64%
Chevron Announces $500,000 Contribution for Hurricane Relief
BU
10/03Advisory : Chevron Corporation's 3Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
09/30White House to meet oil industry over Hurricane Ian price-gouging concerns
RE
Chevron Announces $500,000 Contribution for Hurricane Relief

10/04/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today a commitment of $500,000 to support relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left devastation across the state, causing catastrophic flooding and damage.

"Our thoughts are with all the people whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas Fuels & Lubricants. "With deep ties in Florida, we are hopeful this donation will help communities get back on their feet."

First Lady DeSantis’ Volunteer Florida Foundation will receive $200,000 to aid efforts in response to the storm. Team Rubicon will receive $150,000, while the American Red Cross and the Fuel Relief Fund will each receive a $75,000 donation to support immediate relief efforts throughout the impacted region.

In addition, the company will match qualifying donations to hurricane relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer. Together, this financial assistance aims to help communities during times of need.

Chevron has a large retail presence in Florida, supplying more than 600 independently owned Chevron and Texaco stations and operating three fuel supply terminals.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2022
