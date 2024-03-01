By Stephen Nakrosis

Chevron New Energies said it will develop a 5MW hydrogen production plant, which will utilize solar power, in California.

The project in California's Central Valley will utilize solar power, land and non-potable water produced at Chevron's Lost Hills Oil Field in California's Kern County to create lower carbon energy, the company said.

Development of the project is expected to take multiple years, "and the start of commercial operations will depend on several factors," according to the company.

Chevron New Energies is a division of Chevron U.S.A.

