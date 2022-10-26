Advanced search
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-26 pm EDT
177.09 USD   +1.23%
04:34pChevron Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/25Chevron Publishes Methane Report
BU
10/25U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/26/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per share, payable December 12, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business November 18, 2022.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 B - -
Net income 2022 35 576 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 342 B 342 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 174,93 $
Average target price 177,96 $
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.91%342 414
CONOCOPHILLIPS71.71%157 780
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.60%77 358
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.17%66 571
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION144.33%66 040
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY45.61%63 206