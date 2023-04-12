Chevron : Another chevron CNG station in california crops up in farm country

alternative fuelsanother chevron CNG station in california crops up in farm country
2 min read | april 12, 2023
Juan Torres fills his truck with CNG at the Chevron fueling station in Visalia.
Last month, Chevron opened another retail compressed natural gas (CNG) station in California.
The fueling site-located in Visalia, a city in the central part of the state where agriculture predominates-increases the availability of lower carbon fuels for use in heavy-duty vehicles.
why it matters
Compared to conventional diesel, CNG has several advantages:
Lower price, and prices can be set for long-term contracts.
Lower carbon intensity based on reduced emissions across its production life cycle.
Lower engine emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.
what is CNG?
CNG is a readily available, commercially proven, lower carbon alternative to gasoline and diesel. It is generated by compressing natural gas (methane) down to less than 1% of its volume. Traditionally, it has been extracted from fossil sources. More recently, CNG is being produced from renewable sources of natural gas, known as renewable natural gas (RNG).
RNG is sourced from waste streams of organic matter like cow manure, food waste and landfill waste. As these wastes decompose naturally, they release methane. The methane can be captured and processed to make RNG and CNG that has potential as a carbon-negative transportation fuel on a life cycle basis under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard.
Torres pulls up to our fueling station in Visalia.
fruits of our labors
As part of supplying CNG, Chevron works with dairy farmers, waste management companies and other third parties to capture existing methane from their operations. After treatment, the RNG is placed into the natural gas network.
"CNG is a lower carbon fuel for fleets. Chevron is expanding our production of renewable natural gas, which will reduce carbon intensity even further."
nuray elci
renewables general manager
Our objective is to grow our RNG value chain, from production to distribution. To that end, we are committed to producing 40,000 MMBtu/d of RNG by 2030.
The Visalia station is the next step toward that goal and our previously announced plan to open more than 30 Chevron-branded CNG stations in California by 2025.
"Chevron has seen strong demand for our CNG fuel offering from new and existing customers," said Nuray Elci, Chevron's general manager for Renewables. "Chevron's farm-to-fuel offerings will help our customers meet their lower carbon goals."
