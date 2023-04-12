Chevron : Another chevron CNG station in california crops up in farm country

CNG is a readily available, commercially proven, lower carbon alternative to gasoline and diesel. It is generated by compressing natural gas (methane) down to less than 1% of its volume. Traditionally, it has been extracted from fossil sources. More recently, CNG is being produced from renewable sources of natural gas, known as renewable natural gas (RNG).

RNG is sourced from waste streams of organic matter like cow manure, food waste and landfill waste. As these wastes decompose naturally, they release methane. The methane can be captured and processed to make RNG and CNG that has potential as a carbon-negative transportation fuel on a life cycle basis under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard.