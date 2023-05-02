Chevron : Barrow island operations hatches plan to protect turtles

On New Year's Eve, while much of the world was celebrating, Julian Kalau sat alone on an Australian island with unusual company.

"I was sitting on the beach, waiting for a turtle to nest, when two little brushtail possums walked up to me," said Julian, an environmental advisor for Chevron Australia. "One put its paws on my leg, looked at me, then wandered off."

Just like the possums, Julian is one of the curious creatures combing the coastline of Barrow Island. Located approximately 60 kilometers off the northwest coast of Western Australia, the island is one of the most important wildlife refuges in the world.

As the primary operator on the island, Chevron is working to help protect the environment and preserve the area's rich biodiversity. This includes the flatback sea turtle, the subject of Julian's shoreline surveillance at the threshold of a new year.