Chevron Boosted Second-Quarter Investment -- Energy Comment

07/29/2022 | 07:45am EDT
By Mary de Wet


Chevron Corp. said Friday that it more than doubled investment in the second quarter to grow its traditional and new-energy business lines.


On its second quarter:

Capital and exploratory expenditures plus acquisitions totaled $6.79 billion, up from $2.8 billion in the year-ago period.

"With Permian production more than 15 percent higher than a year ago and now as one of the leading renewable fuel producers in the United States, Chevron is increasing energy supplies to help meet the challenges facing global markets," said Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Wirth.

The energy company noted it closed its acquisition of Renewable Energy Group Inc. and completed the formation of a renewable fuels joint venture with Bunge North America Inc. in the three months ended June 30.

"Also during the second quarter, the company sanctioned the Ballymore project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to require a gross investment of approximately $1.6 billion. The field is planned to be produced through an existing facility with allocated capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day," Chevron said.

"The company also advanced its carbon capture and storage (CCS) business this quarter by launching a CCS project aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of its upstream operations in California and forming an expanded joint venture to develop the Bayou Bend CCS hub in Texas, with the goal of it becoming one of the first offshore CCS projects in the United States," the company said.

"Further, leveraging the company's growing U.S. natural gas production and its global liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain, Chevron signed agreements to export 4 million tonnes per year of LNG out of the U.S. Gulf Coast, commencing in 2026."


On its upstream business:

"Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.90 million barrels per day in second quarter 2022. International production decreased 13 percent primarily due to the end of concessions in Thailand and Indonesia, while U.S. production increased 3 percent compared to the same period a year ago mainly in the Permian Basin."


On its downstream business:

"Refinery crude oil input in second quarter 2022 decreased 8 percent to 881,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, primarily due to planned turnarounds.

"Refined product sales of 1.21 million barrels per day were up 4 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher jet fuel demand as travel restrictions associated with the pandemic continue to ease."


Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 0745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.76% 150.39 Delayed Quote.27.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.32% 104.09 Delayed Quote.34.36%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.29% 540.3374 Real-time Quote.26.29%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.51% 390.0647 Real-time Quote.136.60%
WTI 1.26% 98.726 Delayed Quote.26.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 221 B - -
Net income 2022 33 921 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,72x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 295 B 295 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 80,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 150,39 $
Average target price 174,74 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.19%295 488
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.65%390 311
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.76%196 023
BP PLC17.82%89 496
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.65%70 343
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION40.01%48 468