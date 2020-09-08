Log in
CHEVRON CORPORATION

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/08 09:42:17 am
79.485 USD   -2.98%
09:30aChevron Brings Jon Huntsman Back to Its Board
DJ
09:02aCHEVRON : Jon Huntsman Jr. Rejoins Chevron's Board of Directors
BU
08:51aOil Prices Tumble on Faltering Recovery in Demand -- Update
DJ
Chevron Brings Jon Huntsman Back to Its Board

09/08/2020 | 09:30am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Chevron Corp. said Tuesday that Jon Huntsman Jr. will rejoin the board of the San Ramon, Calif.-based energy company after a previous stint on its board.

Mr. Huntsman was governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009 and served as U.S. ambassador to China during Barack Obama's first term as president. Mr. Huntsman ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later served on Chevron's board from 2014 to 2017.

He stepped down from the board that year to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia in the Trump administration, a position he held until last year.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.43% 81.93 Delayed Quote.-32.01%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION 2.50% 23 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.10% 76.473 Delayed Quote.21.69%
WTI -5.23% 37.079 Delayed Quote.-36.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 97 767 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 156 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -67,7x
Yield 2020 6,30%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 76,4%
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 100,83 $
Last Close Price 81,93 $
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-32.01%152 985
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-23.50%6 484
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-41.23%5 750
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-32.77%4 404
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-55.00%3 673
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-35.08%2 663
