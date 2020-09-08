Chevron Brings Jon Huntsman Back to Its Board

By Matt Grossman

Chevron Corp. said Tuesday that Jon Huntsman Jr. will rejoin the board of the San Ramon, Calif.-based energy company after a previous stint on its board.

Mr. Huntsman was governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009 and served as U.S. ambassador to China during Barack Obama's first term as president. Mr. Huntsman ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later served on Chevron's board from 2014 to 2017.

He stepped down from the board that year to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia in the Trump administration, a position he held until last year.

