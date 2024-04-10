April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron's CEO Michael Wirth was paid $26.5 million in 2023, a 12.2% increase from the prior year, a securities filing showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
